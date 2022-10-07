Wilsonville high school sports: Scores and schedules, Oct. 3-8
Follow an athlete at Wilsonville High School? Stay up to date on all the Wildcats' sporting events with our scoreboard!
Here are all the high school sports involving Wilsonville High School this week, Oct. 3-8.
FOOTBALL
Friday, Oct. 7
Hillsboro at Wilsonville, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Wilsonville 3, Hood River Valley 0 (25-5, 25-16, 25-12)
BOYS SOCCER
Monday, Oct. 3
La Salle Prep 3, Wilsonville 2
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Wilsonville 3, Milwaukie 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Monday, Oct. 3
Wilsonville 1, La Salle Prep 0
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Wilsonville 8, Milwaukie 0
Comments / 0