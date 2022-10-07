ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

Wilsonville high school sports: Scores and schedules, Oct. 3-8

By Andy Dieckhoff
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mh5kC_0iLh5NVK00 Follow an athlete at Wilsonville High School? Stay up to date on all the Wildcats' sporting events with our scoreboard!

Here are all the high school sports involving Wilsonville High School this week, Oct. 3-8.

FOOTBALL

Friday, Oct. 7

Hillsboro at Wilsonville, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Wilsonville 3, Hood River Valley 0 (25-5, 25-16, 25-12)

BOYS SOCCER

Monday, Oct. 3

La Salle Prep 3, Wilsonville 2

Wednesday, Oct. 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iLh5NVK00

Wilsonville 3, Milwaukie 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Monday, Oct. 3

Wilsonville 1, La Salle Prep 0

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Wilsonville 8, Milwaukie 0

