Wilsonville high school sports: Scores and schedules, Oct. 3-8

Follow an athlete at Wilsonville High School? Stay up to date on all the Wildcats' sporting events with our scoreboard!

Here are all the high school sports involving Wilsonville High School this week, Oct. 3-8.

FOOTBALL

Friday, Oct. 7

Hillsboro at Wilsonville, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Wilsonville 3, Hood River Valley 0 (25-5, 25-16, 25-12)

BOYS SOCCER

Monday, Oct. 3

La Salle Prep 3, Wilsonville 2

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Wilsonville 3, Milwaukie 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Monday, Oct. 3

Wilsonville 1, La Salle Prep 0

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Wilsonville 8, Milwaukie 0