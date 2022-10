The Washington Huskies (4-1, 1-1) are fresh off their first loss of the season and have their second road matchup of the year queued up as they head to Tempe. The hosting Arizona State Sun Devils are in the middle of a four-game losing skid and just a couple of games removed from hiring their head coach, Herm Edwards. Nevertheless, the Sun Devils have talented pieces that Washington will need to be prepared to handle if they want to take care of business.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO