Nevada Health Link Announces New Plan Options and Plan Rates for 2023 Open Enrollment Period

CARSON CITY, Nev. (Oct. 3, 2022) – Nevada Health Link, the online health insurance marketplace operated by the state agency, the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange), has announced the expansion of new plan options for the upcoming Open Enrollment Period (OEP). Starting today, Nevadans can visit NevadaHealthLink.com and start “window shopping” to compare and explore plans prior to OEP beginning Nov. 1, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023.
GO PURPLE with Marsy’s Law for NV and Advocacy Events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Marsy’s Law is urging Nevadans to GO PURPLE in support of domestic violence victims and survivors, everywhere. Marsy’s Law for Nevada was approved by voters in 2018 and created Constitutional protections for victims through the judicial process. Among those protected are Nevadans victimized by domestic violence.
Foundry and Red Square Have Joined Forces to Create Good Giant, the Largest Gaming-Focused Creative Agency in the Country

MOBILE, Ala. and RENO, Nev. (Oct. 5, 2022) — With decades of combined experience in integrated advertising, marketing and strategic communications, Nevada-based Foundry and Alabama-based Red Square Agency have merged to create the largest gaming-focused creative agency in the country, Good Giant. “Good Giant delivers large agency resources, depth...
NV Energy’s Powershift Helps Businesses Save Money

We all need to make moves now to save energy for future generations. But for business owners, upgrading lighting and other equipment at a business, even though it’s the right thing to do, can be a major investment in time, money and resources. That’s why NV Energy is working...
