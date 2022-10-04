Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in a Relaxed Pinstriped Button-Down
Chrissy Teigen's maternity style has officially gotten the coastal grandmother treatment. Yesterday, the model was photographed in Los Angeles while wearing a breezy ensemble that provides a sensible yet fashionable transition from summer to fall. Teigen opted for a pinstriped yellow button-down, which she wore unbuttoned, revealing a sliver of...
How to revamp your wardrobe without buying anything new
If you ever stare into a packed wardrobe and think "I’ve got nothing to wear!" you’re not alone. According to research on hundreds of wardrobes by sustainable fashion brand Patero, we only wear 20 per cent of our wardrobes 80 per cent of the time. If you’re in a style rut, the answer doesn’t have to be a shopping spree. Instead, many women are turning to sustainable stylists to help them rediscover their personal style using what they already have in their wardrobes.
Why Don't You Buy...That Necklace from Your Instagram Feed?
When it comes to covetable, iconic, always-in-style jewelry box staples, there's not much more list-topping than a tennis necklace. Designed as the ultimate in high-wattage everyday versatility, it's the type of piece that looks good worn solo or amidst the beautiful chaos of an entire layered situation of chains—essentially, anyway, at any time.
Hailey Bieber Is the Coolest It Girl in a Navy Blazer and Matching Cargo Pants
Hailey Bieber is maintaining her trendsetter status through the seasons. As we enter autumn and the cozy dressing that comes with it, the model is giving us a lesson in pairing unexpected staples. Yesterday, Bieber stepped out in West Hollywood to attend a Lacoste event in a cool and sophisticated...
'I trained with Dakota Johnson's PT, and learned so many useful tips'
Every body is different. The workouts that suit you are never going to do the exact same for the next person, but we also know that a little inspiration goes a long way, and Dakota Johnson is a solid place to start. Her workout routine is extremely efficient and she's...
History of the Hero: Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540
If there is one fragrance that has successfully captured the zeitgeist of today, it would be Baccarat Rouge 540 by Maison Francis Kurkdjian – the house of trailblazing master perfumer Francis Kurkdjian. Steeped in stories – from the concept behind its limited run launch, to its authentic celebrity fan...
Phoebe Dynevor's new full fringe and glowing skin stole the show at PFW
With the spring/summer 2023 shows closing yesterday, Paris Fashion Week had an all-star turnout – both on and off the runways. Louis Vuitton was an especially high-profile affair, and vying for our attention on the front row was the ever elegant Phoebe Dynevor somehow appearing chicer than ever. Debuting...
Kaia Gerber Puts a Model-Off-Duty Spin on the Coastal Grandmother Trend
Everything You Need to Know about Kaia Gerber Everything You Need to Know about Kaia Gerber. If looking stylish in sneakers and your boyfriend's button-down is a skill set, Kaia Gerber is the master. Yesterday, the model was seen walking around Los Angeles looking comfortable in an effortlessly cool ensemble...
This Wedding Planner Is Sharing What She Absolutely WON'T Be Doing For Her Own Wedding, And It May Be Controversial
"I know so many couples who have fallen victim to planning the wedding of their parents' dreams, and they ALWAYS regret it."
All the On Set Looks from And Just Like That... Season 2
Filming for Season 2 of the mega-hit Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That... is underway! To kick things off, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis hit the streets of New York City in exciting new behind-the-scenes shots capturing their character's latest fashion moments. The reboot, which premiered...
