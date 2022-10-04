If you ever stare into a packed wardrobe and think "I’ve got nothing to wear!" you’re not alone. According to research on hundreds of wardrobes by sustainable fashion brand Patero, we only wear 20 per cent of our wardrobes 80 per cent of the time. If you’re in a style rut, the answer doesn’t have to be a shopping spree. Instead, many women are turning to sustainable stylists to help them rediscover their personal style using what they already have in their wardrobes.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO