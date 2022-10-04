Read full article on original website
Related
It’s Official! McDonalds Is Bringing Back Happy Meal Buckets! Excited?
Well McDonalds is really getting on the nostalgia bandwagon. I for one, could not be happier. Trick or treating is one of the great activities for Halloween that kids love, and I am willing to bet that at least one of you had that McDonalds Halloween pail filled with candy. Now if you have kids, they can get them too.
The Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Welcome Some New Foals. Can We Meet Them?
Warm Springs Ranch is a 300-plus-acre facility and was established in 2008. It features a mare/stallion and foaling barn, a veterinary lab and 10 pastures. The facility is home to more than 70 Clydesdales ranging from foals to stallions. They are now the home of 2 brand new Clydesdale foals...
Need A Pumpkin And Place To Entertain Kids? Big Bear Is Here!
Well now that we are into the month of October, perhaps it is time to be thinking about getting a pumpkin for your kids to carve. If you kids aren't into carving a pumpkin, perhaps you just want a place you can take your kids where they can have some outdoor fun, before it gets too cold, you can get a pumpkin, and kill 2 birds with one stone.
If Flying’s On Your Bucket List, You Might Wanna Go To Warsaw
I remember having long talks with people when I was young. You know the kind of conversations you have in your twenties at three o clock in the morning. And inevitably the conversation would lead away from girls or boys or school or crappy retail jobs into bigger, more aspirational topics. Charity and altruism would often come up, but big dreams were more at the forefront. I remember a friend of mine, when we would have these conversations after we opened one too many bottles of Boone's Farm, would always lead to stuff we wanted to do just because. You know, not things that we needed to do for our careers or our families or our health, but just because we wanted to.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Words That Will Ruin A Sedalian’s Day
I decided to have some fun during my question of the day last week. I asked everyone how they could ruin a Sedalian's day in five words or less on Facebook. Keep reading to find out what you told me. It's truly not rocket science to figure out what fighting...
Latest Liberty Center Show Brings “Midlands Of Ireland’ To Life. Go See It!
I have been a patron and a fan of the arts ever since high school. So I try and support them whenever I can. The Liberty Center in Sedalia will have their latest show open Thursday and run through Sunday. I got a chance to preview it, and wanted to tell you a little about it, and encourage you to check it out. It is a Drama Desk nominated show called Outside Mullingar and it will bring the 'Midlands of Ireland' to life.
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
lakeexpo.com
New Lake Area Event! Rock Island Fall Festival Coming To Stover This Weekend
As communities in central Missouri work towards and hope for the development of the Rock Island Trail, which would follow the old Rock Island Rail Line, some are already pioneering the kinds of events that punctuate a traveler’s trip along the trail. The little town of Stover touches the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best
Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
KOMU
Five teams of volunteers explore unmapped passages in Devil's Icebox Cave
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Speleological Survey and Rock Bridge Memorial State Park sent five teams of experienced volunteers to explore Devil's Icebox Saturday. Work done at the cave typically happens once or twice a year with one small team, making Saturday's exploration the biggest team to map the cave since the 1950s.
What’s Lurking in the Dark Forest at Powell Gardens This Fall?
What's lurking in the woods at Powell Gardens this fall? Whatever it is it might just scare your pants off. Quixotic and Powell Gardens present an immersive, multimedia walkthrough installation in the woods this Halloween season. According to the Powell Gardens website, Dark Forest opens portals to worlds just out of our grasp. Worlds include enthralling performances, captivating music, and technology to help us "pierce the fabric of this universe." It looks a little spooky and scary too, take a look at this Youtube trailer.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakeexpo.com
648 Black Hawk Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Welcome to your private Lake Estate that truly offers it all. The attention to detail is shown throughout every inch of this 7,200 square foot home with 5 beds and 5 baths. The expansive two story property is very spacious and you are greeted when you walk through the front door with the "wow" factor. Featuring elegance and glamour from the massive ceilings all the way to the floor. The floor to ceiling windows extending the whole lakeside offer tons of natural light to peak in and views from the comfort of inside. Inside you have an open concept perfect for entertaining, a beautiful oversized kitchen and screened in porch that leads out to the oversized upper deck or you can walk down the spiral stair case to the lower deck. The outdoor spaces do not stop there, enjoy a beautiful sunset or the fast pace action on the lake from your martini deck, or veranda. This property is something you simply cannot pass by and offers the elevated Lake Lifestyle, you'll never want to leave!
lakeexpo.com
1133 Beacon Point Circle, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
This is the WOW view you are looking for! Spacious lakefront home with 5 bedrooms and main-level living. The magnificent custom island/dining area provides seating for 12. Vaulted ceilings and walls of windows offer spectacular lake views from all levels. Updates include new wood flooring, granite countertops, light fixtures, paint, a lower-level bar with 3 tap kegerator, and a new shower. Plenty of room for friends and family to gather. The oversized attached 3-car garage has ample storage and the climate-controlled lowest level storage area is ready to be finished however you desire - a game room, bunk room, and an additional bathroom can be added. Concrete cruiser dock for entertaining with 16x36 slip, 2 covered PWC spaces, covered and uncovered swim deck, and enclosed bar/storage area. Beacon Pointe subdivision amenities include a clubhouse and pool, city water, and sewer. Close to Bagnell Dam, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
UCM Music Presents Saxophone Artist Athanasios Zervas
Enjoy an evening of entertainment at the University of Central Missouri this week as UCM Music presents a saxophone concert by guest artist Athanasios Zervas at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 in the Hart Recital Hall. A rare performer, composer, scholar, and conductor who is equally comfortable in the jazz...
SS Sedalia Victory Ship Plaque Unveiled
Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson was contacted a few months ago by email by the US Department of Transportation, Maritime Division, to let the City know they had an artifact to give Sedalia. At first, I thought it was spam,” Mayor Dawson Monday night during the start of a regular City...
kbia.org
Mid-Missouri's indigenous community are showing the state who they are
Columbia’s weekend-long Annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show showcases and celebrates skills and cultures of the state's heritage. The smell of food trucks filled the air as cast iron cauldrons, antique spinning wheels and reenactors dressed as pioneers covered the grounds at Nifong Park. Throughout the fair, people were...
Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some neighbors to a possible resource center for the homeless are pushing back on its location. Several groups in the city are wanting to build the Opportunity Campus on Business Loop 70 near Bowling Street. The person who used to own the land for the center is against the plan. The Voluntary The post Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
New Airline Terminal In Columbia Is Almost Done! Will This Help Travelers?
If you have ever traveled from Columbia Regional Airport, then you know that they have been working on this new terminal for almost a year. They had also been working on some new bridges to help you avoid the elements. You can read that article HERE. But in regards to the terminal itself, it looks like things will be finished "soon".
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0