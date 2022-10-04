PHOTOS: Tennessee wins at LSU in 2005 hurricane postponed Monday game

Tennessee defeated LSU, 30-27 in overtime, at Tiger Stadium on Sept. 27, 2005.

The Southeastern Conference matchup was postponed and played on a Monday due to Hurricane Rita. The contest kicked off at 7:30 p.m. EDT and ESPN2 televised the game.

“After reviewing all of the information, I felt this was the best decision for the game,” former SEC commissioner Mike Slive said regarding postponing the Tennessee-LSU game. “The safety of our student-athletes, coaches and fans is our priority. I understand this puts a burden on LSU and its administration, however, the travel safety issues necessitate this decision.”

Below are photos of the Vols’ overtime win at LSU in 2005.