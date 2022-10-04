ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

PHOTOS: Tennessee wins at LSU in 2005 hurricane postponed Monday game

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ge6v2_0iLh29CC00

Tennessee defeated LSU, 30-27 in overtime, at Tiger Stadium on Sept. 27, 2005.

The Southeastern Conference matchup was postponed and played on a Monday due to Hurricane Rita. The contest kicked off at 7:30 p.m. EDT and ESPN2 televised the game.

“After reviewing all of the information, I felt this was the best decision for the game,” former SEC commissioner Mike Slive said regarding postponing the Tennessee-LSU game. “The safety of our student-athletes, coaches and fans is our priority. I understand this puts a burden on LSU and its administration, however, the travel safety issues necessitate this decision.”

Below are photos of the Vols’ overtime win at LSU in 2005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wlyK0_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CH1oL_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fPY2i_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wmxAa_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zC56Q_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327CRy_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7m71_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFNUk_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xzcty_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGGxU_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vds3S_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZGXC_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N0yYE_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQJ7c_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fYX2K_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T5qK0_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ijtMf_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKJbr_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4qMK_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39R066_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYXKz_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xWSlH_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dSTkG_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPKlC_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wR77m_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ik6in_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpVXZ_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIUeJ_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oX39N_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwpxO_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201pty_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bC6W2_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpotO_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5oNI_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxDH9_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f14N8_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NU8vT_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTnlS_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxbfq_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uFXZC_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mW6Fn_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pk2xj_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bc6cP_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SGOwQ_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWEhG_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JoGLV_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=039Ypf_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cw8rp_0iLh29CC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I5Nlm_0iLh29CC00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

159K+
Followers
210K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy