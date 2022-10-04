Read full article on original website
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Displaying A Hand Gun At A Local Business
A Carroll woman was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly displaying a gun at a local convenience store. According to the Carroll Police Department, at approximately 6:00 p.m., 27-year-old Jau-Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle entered the BP County Store located on Highway 30 and got into a verbal confrontation with a store employee. The argument stemmed from prior history between the two. During the dispute, Battle pulled a Ruger EC9 9mm handgun and pointed it toward three store employees. After authorities were notified, Battle fled the scene but was later arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail. She is being charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, and additional charges are pending.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fourth Suspect Arrested from Stolen ATM Incident at Wild Rose in Jefferson
Another suspect from the ongoing investigation of a stolen ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson has been arrested. According to court documents, 26-year-old Jacob Roop of Marshalltown was the passenger in the pickup truck that was used to steal an ATM machine from the casino on January 28th. Court documents show 39-year-old Jorge Palacios of California and 52-year-old Richard Harris of Marshalltown were also involved in the theft when the three suspects took the ATM out of a fire exit and loaded onto a truck and drove away.
1380kcim.com
Investigation Leads To Felony Drug Trafficking Charges For Storm Lake Man
A Storm Lake man faces at least 10 criminal charges, including drug trafficking, following a month-long investigation by the Storm Lake Police Department. According to authorities, they initiated the investigation into 27-year-old Steven Ray Allbee after allegations Allbee had sold a quantity of drugs to another individual in Storm Lake. Police obtained a search warrant for a storage unit connected to Allbee in the 400 block of Expansion Boulevard in Storm Lake and seized a quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Allbee surrendered himself to law enforcement Wednesday, and he was booked into the Buena Vista County jail for ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, class C felonies, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a class D felony, and various misdemeanor charges. Allbee’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Buena Vista County District Court.
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge woman admits distributing methamphetamine near college
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman who police say conspired to distribute methamphetamine near a school pleaded guilty to those charges on Monday. Heather Gibson, 42, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine within a protected location.
Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision
An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KEYC
Police: Spencer, IA man arrested after fleeing traffic stop
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A routine traffic stop ended with the arrest of a Spencer, Iowa man in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 7. According to a news release issued by the Spencer Police Department, around 2 a.m., Friday, police attempted to make a traffic stop in the 100 block of East 24th Street for careless driving.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Cherokee Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Possession
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Cherokee man has pled guilty in federal court to illegal drug possession. 54-year-old Jeffery Linn entered the plea on Monday after being accused of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver. At his plea hearing, Linn admitted to having several ounces of the drug in...
algonaradio.com
Algona Man Charged with Arson
–An Algona man is facing charges following a fire at his residence earlier this week. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers were called to the scene of a fire at 917 N. Minnesota Street just before 6 PM Monday. After conducting a brief investigation, Officers arrested 63-year-old Darrell Patric Miller, charging him with 2nd degree arson, a Class C Felony.
1380kcim.com
Court Denies Resentencing Request From Ida Grove Man Convicted Of Theft From DMACC Construction Site
A motion for reconsideration of sentence from an Ida Grove man convicted of stealing equipment from a construction site in Carroll in spring 2021 has been denied. According to Carroll County District Court records, 39-year-old Craig Douglas Van Osdol was sentenced in May to up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, a class D felony. Authorities say Van Osdol stole a trailer and welder valued at approximately $9,000 from a Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Carroll Campus construction site in March 2021. The court denied Van Osdol’s request for reconsideration due to the defendant’s lengthy criminal history, which included eight prior felony convictions on drug trafficking, theft, and burglary charges. Van Osdol is currently in custody at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility with a tentative discharge date of Aug. 18, 2024.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Sheriff Infante Gives Update on Transitioning to Dallas County Sheriff
Following the retirement of Chad Leonard as Dallas County Sheriff, the County Board of Supervisors appointed Adam Infante as sheriff. Sheriff Infante says he’s still getting used to the transition of being sheriff and filling possibly the biggest boots he can fill replacing Leonard. However, he tells Raccoon Valley Radio a sheriff is only as good as his staff, which he believes is the best around.
1380kcim.com
Republican Candidate For Carroll County District 2 Supervisor, Mike Andersen, Wants To Bring New Perspectives And Business Background To County Government
Pictured: Mike Andersen with his wife, Dani. Mike Andersen of Breda is running as the Republican candidate for the District 2 Carroll County Supervisor seat against Democrat incumbent Dean Schettler in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Andersen is a lifelong Carroll County resident, and he and his wife, Dani, have three children. Andersen is self-employed, running a trucking firm with his family and a spray-foam insulation company. This is Andersen’s first political campaign, but he says he has been thinking of running for office off and on for the past several years.
KCCI.com
Two Iowa fire departments are officially one
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two small Hamilton County fire departments are now officially one. The city of Randall closed its fire department and is moving its three remaining volunteers to the department in Jewell. The Randall city council voted to shut down its department in July. The first Jewell...
1380kcim.com
Lake City Administrator Eric Wood Has Been Put On Paid Administrative Leave
Following allegations of felonious misconduct in office, two counts of suborning perjury, and obstructing prosecution Lake City Administrator Eric Wood has been put on paid administrative leave. The city has hired former City Administrator Lee Vogt as the interim. At Monday’s City Council meeting, a closed session occurred under Iowa Code 21.5 (1)(c) “to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hire, performance or discharge is being considered.” No action came out of the closed session. Vogt provided an update on the current situation at City Hall.
1380kcim.com
Incumbent Supervisor, Dean Schettler, Seeks Third Term As District 2 Supervisor
The Carroll County District 2 Supervisor race is one of only three local contested races. Democrat incumbent Dean Schettler of Breda, who will be seeking his third term in the position, is being challenged by Mike Andersen, also of Breda. Schettler has lived his entire life in Carroll County and raised his three children here. Schettler says his motivation to seek reelection is as simple as wanting to play a role in making the place he calls home the best it can be.
1380kcim.com
The City Of Lake View Is Wrapping Up A Housing Grant Program
The City of Lake View is nearing the end of a housing grant program that helped develop homes within the community. The development came through a Community Development Block Grant (GDBG), and City Administrator Scott Peterson says they were awarded this grant a couple of years ago. The program was...
nwestiowa.com
Spencer man arrested for OWI after crash
SUTHERLAND—A 58-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 7:55 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Duane Lance Clark stemmed from him crashing his 2013 GMC Sierra pickup on the 6600 mile of 440th...
KAAL-TV
Hancock Co. warehouse operator, grain dealer has licenses suspended
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced they have immediately suspended the licenses of a warehouse operator and grain dealer in Hancock County. According to the Department, Global Processing, Inc., of Kanawha, has had their licenses suspended due to the company’s failure to...
1380kcim.com
Carroll City Council Makes Plans For City Manager Search And Adams Street Reconstruction Project At Monday’s Meeting
The Carroll City Council is scheduled to convene Monday for their next meeting. Officials will open with a proclamation recognizing firefighters and the beginning of Fire Prevention Week. City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver says the council will move on to discussions regarding the search for a new city manager following his resignation earlier this month.
iowapublicradio.org
Shelby County to consider setbacks for carbon capture pipelines
A western Iowa county is considering an ordinance that would establish setbacks for carbon capture pipelines. The ordinance comes in response to Shelby County residents’ concerns on how Summit Carbon Solutions’ 2,000 mile proposed pipeline could impact local safety and economic development. Many residents have expressed concern about how its local communities would respond to a rupture.
1380kcim.com
Lake View Lifts Boil Advisory For Water Customers
Lake View city officials announced this (Friday) morning that the boil order issued earlier this week for customers on the community’s water supply has been lifted. The advisory was announced Wednesday when a machinery failure in the system resulted in chlorine levels dropping below permissible levels. Residents no longer need to boil their water before use. Officials thanked customers for their patience and understanding while the order was still active. Individuals with questions can contact Lake View City Hall at 712-657-2634.
