A Storm Lake man faces at least 10 criminal charges, including drug trafficking, following a month-long investigation by the Storm Lake Police Department. According to authorities, they initiated the investigation into 27-year-old Steven Ray Allbee after allegations Allbee had sold a quantity of drugs to another individual in Storm Lake. Police obtained a search warrant for a storage unit connected to Allbee in the 400 block of Expansion Boulevard in Storm Lake and seized a quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Allbee surrendered himself to law enforcement Wednesday, and he was booked into the Buena Vista County jail for ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, class C felonies, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a class D felony, and various misdemeanor charges. Allbee’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Buena Vista County District Court.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO