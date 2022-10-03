Read full article on original website
Friday’s AMBC: A Busy, Busy Weekend
Shelli Sommariva joins Matt Drzik following the 8:35 news to talk about the “Ladies’ Day Out” event presented by St. Barnabas Charities on October 8 at Trees Manor in Gibsonia. Frank Sparks begins the end of your work week with local news at 6:30 on A.M. Beaver...
VIDEO: Chippewa Township Will Have Grand Opening Of New NFC Fitness Court On October 15
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Those in Beaver County who are invested in their wellness and exercise–or those who want to start–will soon have a new opportunity in a new location. Chippewa Township Parks and Recreation director Lauren Doyle spoke about the new addition to Wright Field @ Veteran’s...
Geneva College Celebrates Homecoming This Weekend: A Preview With Lindsay Courteau
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) With one accord in song your voices raise. Proclaim loud the glory those walls old and hoary,. The college where I spent such happy days. Those words from the first verse of Geneva College’s Alma Mater will be reflected this weekend, as several loud and proud alumni from years and decades past will gather up on College Hill to celebrate Homecoming Weekend beginning Friday, October 7 and all day on Saturday, October 8. Public Relations director Lindsay Courteau joined Matt Drzik on the October 6 edition of A.M. Beaver County to talk about the harvest of events that will be occurring at Geneva College this weekend.
“Ask The Commissioners” Thursday at 9:10 AM On Beaver County Radio
(File Photo of the Beaver County Commissioners during a work session at the Beaver County Courthouse. Photo taken by Matt Drzik, Beaver County Radio Staff) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA, 99.3 FM, 95.7 FM or beavercountyradio.com this Thursday October 6, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. for “Ask the Commissioners” Commissioners Chairman Dan Camp, Commissioner Tony Amadio, and Commissioner Jack Manning will be live in studio to answer your questions on Beaver County Radio during hour one of Teleforum with Eddy Crow. You can submit any questions you might have to news@beavercountyradio.com or by sending a direct message to the Beaver County Radio Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/beavercountyradio/
Wednesday’s AMBC: Pumpkin Time
Melanie Todorich (Little Beaver Lions), Cathy Skolnik (New Galilee Community Center) and Kevin Farkas (Social Voice Project) join Matt Drzik at 8:35 on the Wednesday edition of A.M. Beaver County to discuss the upcoming New Galilee Pumpkinpalooza. Frank Sparks starts the morning with news at 6:30 on Beaver County Radio.
Pa State Rep. Matzie: $10 Million in New Funding will Support Job Training for Pa. Residents Re-entering the Community
(Pa State Rep. Rob Matzie during a recent appearance on Beaver County Radio) (Ambridge, Pa.) New job training and related resources are on the horizon for Beaver County residents re-entering the community after incarceration thanks to $10 million in new federal funding, state Rep. Rob Matzie announced. Matzie, D-Beaver, said...
BHIVE Holds First Regular Meeting & Open House In Beaver Falls
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “We really feel we’ve got a lot of people out there that are really wanting to do something, to start their own businesses…and they just don’t know how to do it.”. The Beaver Valley Hub For Innovation & Entrepreneurship (BHIVE) held its first...
Blackhawk Coach Zack Hayward on “Coaches Corner” Tonight
(Blackhawk Coach Zack Hayward with Beaver County Radio’s Bob Barrickman during an appearance on the Coaches Corner on September 9, 2020) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into Beaver County Radio on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM for “The Coaches Corner.” Join Bob Barrickman and John Perrotto as they get you set for week six of high school football in Beaver County.
Commissioners Learn Tentative Date For Grand Opening Of Brady’s Run Outdoor Courts
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) The good news about Brady’s Run Park was plentiful at the Beaver County Commissioners’ work session on October 5. “We got word yesterday that the final hydroseeding of the tennis courts, basketball courts, and pickleball courts project at Brady’s Run Park,” Parks & Recreation director Tony Caltury revealed at the meeting. “So that should be about another week, and we’re looking to set an official grand opening next week; I’m looking at tentatively Tuesday or Wednesday.” The Commissioners agreed to Wednesday, as to avoid conflict with a previously scheduled meeting for next Tuesday.
Leaf Collection to Begin in New Brighton, Daugherty and Pulaski
(File Photo taken by Frank Sparks in 2020) (New Brighton, Pa.) Leaf collection will begin in New Brighton Borough this coming Monday, October 10, in Daugherty Township on Monday, October 17, and in Pulaski Township Monday, October 24, 2022. All three municipalities will end leaf collection on Friday December 2, 2022.
Butler County Woman Pleads Guilty in Connection With Statewide Fentanyl Ring
(Harrisburg, Pa.) Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced that Desirae Feitl has pleaded guilty to one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance for her role in the mass distribution and trafficking of heroin and fentanyl from Philadelphia to Butler County. This drug operation transported an estimated kilo of heroin/fentanyl for resale in Butler County with a street value of up to $400,000.
Former Lawrence County Woman Accuses Moving Company of Stealing Furniture and Jewelry
(North Beaver Twp., Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were informed on Monday by a 44-year-old unnamed woman who had recently moved from North Beaver Township, Lawrence County to Bluffton Township, South Carolina that her moving company stole her furniture and jewelry. She told Troopers...
CCBC Hires New Women’s Basketball Coach
(Photo of new CCBC Women’s Basketball Coach Seairra Barrett provided with release) (Monaca, Pa.) The Community College of Beaver County has officially announces the appointment of Seairra Barrett as the next head coach of the CCBC women’s basketball team. She is eager to breathe new life into the program and make a positive impact on the community.
South Side Teacher Reinstated After Refusing To Use Students Preferred Pronouns
The featured image above shows a packed house in the South Side High School Auditorium. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published October 5, 2022 11:15 P.M.(Hookstown, PA) Hundreds attended a school board meeting at South Side Area School District Wednesday evening in regards to a teacher placed on administrative leave. Daren Cusato was suspended from his teaching job at the district last Friday after refusing to use the preferred pronouns of at least one transgender student. Cusato stated that using the pronouns goes against his religious beliefs. The majority who spoke at the meeting were in favor of the teacher and did not agree with LGBTQ requests such as shared bathrooms and gym locker rooms in addition to students choosing their pronouns. Some think there is a middle ground to find to make everybody comfortable. Public opinions were heard for over two hours, including a short statement from Cusato. The board ultimately decided to hold an impromptu voting session to suspend the current directive policy from the district solicitor which protected the rights of transgender students and their pronouns. With the policy suspended, Cusato can return to teaching and the board said they will work to figure out how to proceed with their student and teacher policies.
Man Shot in Downtown Pittsburgh Last Night Has Died
(File Photo of Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pittsburgh police responded to a shots-fired call at the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Maddock Place in the Cultural District of downtown Pittsburgh around 11:20 PM last night. When officers arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot multiple times...
