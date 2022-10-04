Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arrest and incident reports of the Dadeville Police Department from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1
• A report was filed for harassing communications that occurred on West Lafayette Street. • Ethan Knox, 19, of Owens Cross Roads Alabama, was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and minor in possession of alcohol on U.S. Highway 280. Sept. 30. • A report was...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dadeville closes in on undefeated season
Dadeville football is off to its best start in over a decade. Sitting at 6-0, and currently ranked eighth in 3A, the Tigers are poised to do what no other Dadeville team has done since 2011: go undefeated in the regular season. “It is really hard to go undefeated,” said...
