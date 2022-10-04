ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, NC

jocoreport.com

Fire Damages 117 Year Old Johnston County Home

KENLY – Firefighters faced heavy smoke and flames coming from a 117 year old Johnston County home, when they arrived, Thursday evening. Fire departments from Johnston and Wilson counties quickly responded to the 8:30 pm fire on Woodard Street in Kenly and were able to save the old structure known as “The Hodge House,” but authorities reported heavy fire damage to some areas inside.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Fire crews respond to stove fire in Vass

Flames from a stove fire were contained from spreading throughout a home on Campbell Trail in Vass on Wednesday. Crains Creek Fire Department said on its Facebook page they were dispatched to residential structure fire with smoke and flames inside the home. “Upon investigation, a small fire on top of...
VASS, NC
City
Carthage, NC
FOX8 News

Crash shuts down North O Henry Boulevard in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of North O Henry Boulevard is closed in both directions following a crash late Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred near the intersection of Joe Brown Drive, near Lakeview Memorial Park. The closure began at 4:12 p.m. and is expected to last until […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham suspect threw backpack of oxycodone out the window, search warrant reveals

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A search warrant revealed that a Durham suspect threw a backpack filled with oxycodone out of an apartment complex window. On Sept. 28, a Durham police officer was assisted U.S. Marshals in operation Wash Out. The search warrant says U.S. Marshals were conducting a search warrant at an apartment complex on Junction Road.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 arrested in connection with Moore County bus shooting after juvenile fired gun, deputies say

PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County School Police have concluded its investigation of a Pinecrest High School bus struck by bullets Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4 p.m., Pinecrest High School bus No. 53 was struck by a bullet while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads. Police said no one was injured.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Police make arrest in armed robbery case

The Pinehurst Police Department has made an arrest in an armed robbery case. The robbery took place on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. off Burning Tree Road. “A juvenile has been arrested and is in custody,” said Pinehurst Police Department in a statement on social media on Oct. 7. “Additional arrests are expected.”
PINEHURST, NC
WBTW News13

2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
jocoreport.com

Tractor Trailer Crashes And Burns On Interstate 95

BENSON – A tractor trailer driver may have suffered a blowout of his right front tire as he headed northbound on Interstate 95 at the 78 mile marker near Benson around 6:00pm Sunday. The driver, who was hauling a load of green peppers, crashed in to the endcap of...
BENSON, NC

