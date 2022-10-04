Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
Fire Damages 117 Year Old Johnston County Home
KENLY – Firefighters faced heavy smoke and flames coming from a 117 year old Johnston County home, when they arrived, Thursday evening. Fire departments from Johnston and Wilson counties quickly responded to the 8:30 pm fire on Woodard Street in Kenly and were able to save the old structure known as “The Hodge House,” but authorities reported heavy fire damage to some areas inside.
Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: Oct. 8
ROCKINGHAM — At 12:14 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Deerfield Road following a report of a stray dog damaging a front bumper, valued at $500, of a Kia Sorento. The case is closed by means other than arrest. ROCKINGHAM — At 1:32 p.m., deputies responded to a...
sandhillssentinel.com
Fire crews respond to stove fire in Vass
Flames from a stove fire were contained from spreading throughout a home on Campbell Trail in Vass on Wednesday. Crains Creek Fire Department said on its Facebook page they were dispatched to residential structure fire with smoke and flames inside the home. “Upon investigation, a small fire on top of...
State trooper involved in Raleigh rollover crash, suspect identified
North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the trooper joined a pursuit that started in Nash County shortly after 2 a.m.
Crash shuts down North O Henry Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of North O Henry Boulevard is closed in both directions following a crash late Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred near the intersection of Joe Brown Drive, near Lakeview Memorial Park. The closure began at 4:12 p.m. and is expected to last until […]
Pinecrest High School bus hit by bullet, no injuries reported; extra officers to be on route
Pinecrest High School bus was struck by a bullet shot while stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake Road in Pinebluff.
Deputies searching for suspect in double shooting in Durham
Two people were shot in a residential area in Durham on Thursday morning, and officials with the Durham County Sheriff's Office said they are still searching for a suspect.
WBTV
Rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County, described as dangerous and aggressive
A survivor talked to WBTV's Caroline Hicks about the importance of regular breast screenings. WBTV hosted the Project Pink bus in its parking lot for the seventh year on Friday. Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues. Updated: 18 minutes ago. If you’re picking someone up this weekend or trying to...
WRAL
Section of I-95 in Benson sees 3 tractor-trailer crashes in one day
BENSON, N.C. — The pavement in a Johnston County construction zone was blamed as a contributing factor to 3 crashes on the same day at the exact same spot. It happened on I-95 in Benson Sunday between Mile Marker 77 and 79 - and all 3 of those crashes involved tractor-trailers.
cbs17
Durham suspect threw backpack of oxycodone out the window, search warrant reveals
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A search warrant revealed that a Durham suspect threw a backpack filled with oxycodone out of an apartment complex window. On Sept. 28, a Durham police officer was assisted U.S. Marshals in operation Wash Out. The search warrant says U.S. Marshals were conducting a search warrant at an apartment complex on Junction Road.
Child aiming gun at trees shot Moore Co. school bus while students onboard; man charged: MCS Police
The bullet was found lodged in the ceiling of the bus, Moore County School police said.
Man found dead in car that crashed into Wake County pond
The car hit a guardrail before running off Mitchell Mill Road and into a pond.
cbs17
1 arrested in connection with Moore County bus shooting after juvenile fired gun, deputies say
PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County School Police have concluded its investigation of a Pinecrest High School bus struck by bullets Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4 p.m., Pinecrest High School bus No. 53 was struck by a bullet while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads. Police said no one was injured.
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst Police make arrest in armed robbery case
The Pinehurst Police Department has made an arrest in an armed robbery case. The robbery took place on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. off Burning Tree Road. “A juvenile has been arrested and is in custody,” said Pinehurst Police Department in a statement on social media on Oct. 7. “Additional arrests are expected.”
cbs17
Durham Sheriff searching for suspect in double shooting in SE neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot in a residential area in Durham on Thursday morning, and officials with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said they are still searching for a suspect. The shooting took place at approximately 8:53 a.m. at a home in the 1500 block...
‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in North Carolina; ‘He will chase you’
NORWOOD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An “extremely aggressive” rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County after escaping a stockyard Wednesday, according to the Norwood Police Department. Police said they received a report Wednesday that the bull had escaped from a stockyard on Indian Mount Road. The bull is reportedly chocolate in color […]
East Rockingham Fire Department selling barbecue, chicken plates Friday
ROCKINGHAM — Boston butts were on the grill earlier this week to make 3,000 pounds of barbecue for a local fire department fundraiser. The East Rockingham Fire Department will be selling barbecue and chicken plates from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday. Plates also include slaw, baked beans and hushpuppies for...
2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of […]
cbs17
Moore County at odds with NCDOT as widening project could bring traffic 80 feet from front door of elementary school
SEVEN LAKES, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation needs a portion of the property West End Elementary School sits on to widen North Carolina Route 211. The school system declined $180,000 NCDOT offered for the property. According to the Moore County Board of Education, the expansion...
jocoreport.com
Tractor Trailer Crashes And Burns On Interstate 95
BENSON – A tractor trailer driver may have suffered a blowout of his right front tire as he headed northbound on Interstate 95 at the 78 mile marker near Benson around 6:00pm Sunday. The driver, who was hauling a load of green peppers, crashed in to the endcap of...
