KENLY – Firefighters faced heavy smoke and flames coming from a 117 year old Johnston County home, when they arrived, Thursday evening. Fire departments from Johnston and Wilson counties quickly responded to the 8:30 pm fire on Woodard Street in Kenly and were able to save the old structure known as “The Hodge House,” but authorities reported heavy fire damage to some areas inside.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO