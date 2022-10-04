Read full article on original website
As Axie Infinity [AXS] prepares for recovery, why long bets may not be ideal
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. AXS plateaued at $13 while forming a bearish pattern. Supply out of exchanges witnessed an uptick over the last three days. Over the last few days, Axie Infinity’s [AXS]...
Betting against Tron [TRX] in Q4? Read this update first
TRONDAO recently released its weekly report that showcased the growth of the network in the DeFi space. It also elaborated on the improvements the network noticed in terms of the number of accounts and transactions. During the time when the report was published, TRX observed growth of 4.12% in its...
Bitcoin [BTC] is finally seeing green, but what role did the whales play
After what can be considered a long and never-ending wait, Bitcoin [BTC] managed to find some green pastures on the charts finally. This sparked joy within the crypto-community as investors and enthusiasts were expecting a breakout soon. Apart from this, several other interesting developments acted in favor of the king coin.
Solana’s staking metric has some good news for SOL holders
Solana’s price was massively impacted due to the recent downtime. Even though the sentiment of the crypto community was against SOL at the time of the press, Solana’s stakers have continued to show faith in the ecosystem. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Solana for 2022-2023. What’s...
Cardano: Here’s how far traders’ sentiments and updates can take ADA
According to a new Santiment report, Cardano [ADA] has been at the receiving end of a lot of negative sentiment from the crypto-trading community lately. Now, the negative sentiment has been attributed to ADA’s declining price on the charts. However, a spike in ADA’s price and a positive response to the Mithril update might help the altcoin turn the tide in its favor.
Why Cardano’s latest support level plays a critical role after recent losses
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Cardano [ADA] was expected to surge on the price charts after the Vasil hardfork was pushed out. Yet, the price persisted in its downtrend, and good news might not be enough to change the bearish backdrop that the crypto market has seen in recent months.
Solana: Predicting SOL’s likely response to this resistance range
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Solana approached its three-week resistance mark. Can it induce a near-term rally?. The altcoin witnessed an uptick in its funding rates. The long/short ratio revealed a slight bearish edge...
Good days for BNB holders might end soon- Here’s why
BNB recently posted a tweet mentioning all the new developments that have happened in its ecosystem. According to the tweet, over the last seven days, nearly 1495 BNB tokens were burned. The altcoin also witnessed a growth in its total addresses as more than 1.73 million new addresses joined the...
Monero [XMR] flips $144 to support, but the move past $150 seems far-fetched
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Despite a strong rally, a breakout above $150 might be unlikely. Bitcoin [BTC] was able to clear the $19.6k resistance level on 4 October, and at press time the...
Assessing the odds of SAND reaching $1 in the coming week
Binance U.S. confirmed that the exchange will be adding the Sandbox [SAND] token on the platform. This news was also retweeted by Sandbox on their Twitter account. Since the news broke, investors and SAND reacted positively to this announcement. Furthermore, the trend appeared to be continuing as of 5 October....
Polkadot: How soon can traders expect DOT to go up in Q4
Polkadot [DOT] has been in the headlines for all the right reasons in the last few weeks. The updates regarding the partnerships and collaborations have played in favor of the blockchain. Thus, inviting investors’ interest. The latest integration was the launch of the KILT Protocol on the Polkadot Relay...
Gauging if XRP’s previous bull run can trigger an extended rally
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP jumped above its 200 EMA to depict increasing buying pressure. The altcoin saw a decline in Open Interest alongside a decrease in price over the last 24 hours.
Is CryptoPunks’ recent growth indicative of NFT market’s overall progress
CryptoPunks, an NFT collection that ranks second in terms of market cap and floor price, witnessed massive growth in terms of unique addresses buying the NFT. The sudden interest in the CryptoPunks could be attributed to a recent spike in CryptoPunk’s social activity. Well, we shouldn’t forget that an...
Bitcoin’s hashrate posts impressive numbers, but when will BTC’s price do that
According to a tweet by Messari (crypto analytics platform), Bitcoin’s hashrate has grown significantly compared to Q2. Evidently, the growth in BTC’s hashrate would end up making the BTC network more secure. However, if BTC’s price declines even further, a large amount of selling pressure from the miners’ end can’t be ruled out.
Ethereum [ETH]: This is the silver lining to its post-Merge performance
It’s been more than 2 weeks since Ethereum’s Merge happened. However, the hype that existed before the event died down soon, with the event followed by disinterest in the cryptocurrency. Glassnode recently confirmed this outcome after observing a sustained drop in ETH Open Interest in perpetual Futures contracts.
Optimism: Rally in on-chain activity, but holders are in losses, here’s why
According to data from on-chain analytics platform Santiment, since its inception in May, OP, the native token of the Layer 2 scaling solutions provider Optimism, has registered growth in its on-chain activity. Interestingly, despite the surge in on-chain activity, OP’s price has failed to follow suit and post gains. Data...
Cardano’s [ADA] TVL slumps to an all-year low, but here’s the catch
Despite the success of the Vasil hard fork, Cardano [ADA] seemed to have lost its midas touch as its Total Value Locked [TVL] hit the lowest 2022 value. According to DeFi Llama, the largest TVL aggregator, Cardano’s TVL was $76.26 million at press time. This value was the lowest the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain had reached since hitting $77.24 million in January.
BCH investors must watch out for a move below these levels to minimize losses
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin Cash forms both a triangle pattern as well as a range. To buy or not to buy, that is the question. Bitcoin [BTC] surfaced above the $20k...
Dogecoin’s [DOGE] trading volume rallies by over 400%, thanks to…
According to a securities filing on 4 October, Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter declaring his intentions to follow through on his deal to buy the social media platform Twitter. The Tesla CEO also shared a tweet on the same. Following this news, Dogecoin [DOGE] holders took to trading...
Decoding SushiSwap’s [SUSHI] unprecedented price growth
Golden Tree, an asset management firm, took a $5.3 million token stake in SushiSwap. Following this development, the SushiSwap token saw immense growth over the past 24 hours. Now, the question is- Will the news of investments and SushiSwap’s growth in the dApp space be enough to sustain SUSHI‘s growth?
