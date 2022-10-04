Loretta Lynn dies at Tennessee ranch

Her family has asked for privacy during this time, as they grieve. An announcement regarding a memorial will be released later in a public announcement.
Her last post on social media was a Bible verse:
Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed. But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God.
Her biggest hits came in the 1960s and ’70s, including “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “The Pill,” “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Rated X” and “You’re Looking at Country.” She was known for appearing in floor-length, wide gowns with elaborate embroidery or rhinestones, many created by her longtime personal assistant and designer Tim Cobb.
“Coal Miner’s Daughter,” was also the title of her 1976 book, which was made into a 1980 movie of the same name and shot in Nashville. Sissy Spacek’s portrayal of Lynn won her an Academy Award and the film was also nominated for best picture.
She and her husband, “Doo” or “Doolittle, were married nearly 50 years before he died in 1996. They had six children: Betty, Jack, Ernest and Clara, and then twins Patsy and Peggy. She had 17 grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.
*The Associated Press contributed to this report.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tributes are pouring in for country music queen Loretta Lynn after she died in her sleep on Tuesday, Oct. 4. She was 90 years old. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," Lynn's family said on her official Instagram account.
Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […]
Nashville is known as the Buckle on the Bible Belt. However, the city is home to a diversity of religions and traditions, including paganism. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a pair of community leaders to learn more about Pagan Pride Day and what it means to be pagan in a traditionally Christian area. Then, we’ll hear from solo practitioners about how they found paganism, and how they discuss their spirituality with their family and friends.
Pardon the cliché, but Tommy Danos sounded like his hair was on fire. For the first 90 seconds of our chat via phone this week, I thought all I was going to get was one word answers. That has a way of making it difficult to write a story. It can, however, give you a pretty good idea of the temperature in the room.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Autumn is finally upon us. What better way to get in the holiday spirit than to check out your local pumpkin farm?. All of these farms and pumpkin patches are within driving distance of Nashville, making for a fun getaway or day trip. Even better? Some you can get into for free!
A Humphreys County man is facing charges in connection to a 2021 murder in Henderson County. Twenty-one-year-old Gabriel Seth Box, of New Johnsonville, was arrested Wednesday in Gulf Shores, Alabama on charges of Premeditated First Degree Murder, Theft, and Tampering with Evidence in the murder of 19-year-old Felicity Nicole Inman.
Parity was the story of the SEC during Tennessee football’s bye week. What looked like a couple of flukes two Saturdays ago is really just the result of no team truly standing out above others, and that made for some wild games this past weekend. Most of the time the favorite won, but it was far too close considering what was expected.
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate inmate accused of supplying drugs to another inmate who died of an overdose is now facing a second degree murder charge. Christopher Ellis, 44, died at the Benton County Jail back in May. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) learned Jason Johnson, 47, was responsible for supplying the drugs to Ellis.
Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade is hoping to dispel rumors that have circulated around Friday night’s McKenzie and Dresden football game. Sheriff McDade says his department and school officials have spent the past four days investigating numerous social media posts that were false. The sheriff says there were never...
THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON. 54-YEAR-OLD MISSING PERSON HARVEY DAVID BRIGGS. HARVEY WAS LAST SEEN IN THE AREA OF SUNNYSIDE IN COLUMBIA ON 10/01/2022. PRIOR TO LEAVING HARVEY MADE SEVERAL CONCERNING STATEMENTS TO FAMILY AND THEY HAVE NOT HEARD FROM HIM SINCE. HARVEY IS 5’11” TALL WEIGHING 198 LBS. WITH GRAY HAIR AND BLUE EYES. HARVEY WAS LAST SEEN DRIVING HIS BLACK 2015 FORD FUSION TENNESSEE LICENSE PLATE 156BHBD. ANY PERSON WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION THAT MAY ASSIST IN THIS OR ANY OTHER INVESTIGATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT DISPATCH (24 HOURS) AT 931-388-2727, MAURY COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 931-381-4900, OR COLUMBIA POLICE SAFE TIP EMAIL TO SAFETIPS@COLUMBIATN.COM.
LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL HAS BEEN NAMED A LEVEL 5 SCHOOL BY THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION. A LEVEL 5 IN THE TENNESSEE VALUE-ADDED ASSESSMENT SYSTEM MEANS THE SCHOOL WAS THE MOST EFFECTIVE AND THERE’S SIGNIFICANT EVIDENCE THAT THE SCHOOL’S STUDENTS MADE MORE GROWTH THAN EXPECTED. SIGNIFICANT GROWTH MEANS THAT LCHS STUDENTS ARE REBOUNDING FROM THE NEGATIVE IMPACTS OF THE PANDEMIC AND THE TEACHERS ARE EFFECTIVELY HELPING STUDENTS REACH ACADEMIC GOALS.LORETTO AND SUMMERTOWNHIGH SCHOOLS ACHIEVED LEVEL 4.
MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP TO FIND A STOLEN BLACK SQUARE TUBE TRAILER THAT WAS STOLEN FROM CULLEOKA HIGHWAY BETWEEN SEPTEMBER 29 AND OCTOBER 2ND. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION THAT CAN LEAD TO THE RECOVERY OF THE TRAILER, PLEASE CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
