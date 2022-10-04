Read full article on original website
Related
Eastside bounces back behind Kenai Grier and dominant defense
COVINGTON, GEORGIA – After dropping last week’s game on the road to undefeated Loganville, Eastside bounced back Thursday night at home against Heritage-Conyers with a dominant 27-3 win. One of the state’s best-kept secrets, the Eagles improve to 5-2 on the season and 2-1 in Region 8-AAAAA with ...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0