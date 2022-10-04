Read full article on original website
Related
wlad.com
Federal natural disaster declaration due to drought expanded to all Conn. counties
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a request to expand the natural disaster declaration that it recently approved for certain parts of Connecticut due to the drought that impacted the state this summer. As a result, agricultural producers in all eight of the state’s counties are now eligible to be considered for assistance from the Farm Service Agency, such as emergency loans, to offset the costs of production losses they experienced from the drought.
wlad.com
3 Social Equity product packager license type applications advance
The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection has opened the process for selected social equity applicants to proceed with the next steps in the recreational cannabis license application review for the product packager license type chosen through the Social Equity Lottery. The Department was notified that three applications were approved by...
wlad.com
Proposed apartment complex gets Newtown Inland Wetlands approval
Newtown Inland Wetlands Commission has signed off on a proposed apartment complex development on Mt Pleasant Road. Farrell Building Company is looking to construct 11 Garden Apartment buildings and one clubhouse. Associated site improvements include driveways, parking, and stormwater management. An annual report on Stormwater Maintenance and Functionality must be submitted to the Land Use Agency on every December 1st for the duration of the permit. An Invasive Species Management and Removal plan must be submitted to the Land Use Agency for approval.
wlad.com
Conn. Department of Labor warning of scams: DOL doesn't send text messages
The Connecticut Department of Labor reports there are still some scams circulating and increased reports of false unemployment filings. The agency is urging residents to beware of text messaging scams. Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo says the Department does not do unemployment claims work over text. The best way to check the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlad.com
COVID-19 data for Greater Danbury area updated
The number of COVID-19 cases reported by Danbury to the Connecticut Department of Public Health dropped this week compared to last. Rates held steady in all other Greater Danbury area municipalities. According to the report ending October 3rd, there were 48 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 17, and Brookfield had 17. There were 16 COVID cases in New Milford, 7 in New Fairfield, 15 in Newtown, 5 in Redding while Ridgefield had 11.
wlad.com
Absentee ballots now available in Newtown
Absentee ballots will be available in Newtown starting today for the November 8th election. Polls will be open 6am to 8pm, but those who can't vote in person can apply for an absentee ballot. In addition to candidates for office, and a statewide ballot question about whether to allow for early voting, Newtown residents will be deciding on charter revision questions. Absentee ballots may be applied for by any qualified voter unable to vote at the polls due to specific reasons such as sickness, physical disability, religious tenants, and absence from home during hours of the vote. Newtown will hold special absentee ballot voting hours on Saturday, November 5th at the Town Clerk's office from 9am to noon.
wlad.com
Alex Jones declines to put on a defense in defamation trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones decided not present any defense Wednesday at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.
wlad.com
Newtown man stopped in highway lane of travel charged with DUI
Newtown man stopped in highway lane of travel charged with DUI. A Newtown man has been arrested for driving under the influence after being found stopped on the highway early Tuesday morning. State Police Troopers conducting a patrol check of I-84 westbound around 12:30am saw the car stopped in the right travel lane between the Exit 18 on ramp and the Benson Road overpass, where signs are posted reading "EMERGENCY STOPPING ONLY". Concerned for the safety of the driver, the Trooper activated his red and blue flashing lights to alert oncoming traffic to the hazard. The Trooper approached and saw the driver sleeping, knocked on the window and woke him. The 20-year old failed field sobriety tests. He was also charged with traffic violations and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The man was released on bond for arraignment on the 18th.
Comments / 0