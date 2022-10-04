Newtown man stopped in highway lane of travel charged with DUI. A Newtown man has been arrested for driving under the influence after being found stopped on the highway early Tuesday morning. State Police Troopers conducting a patrol check of I-84 westbound around 12:30am saw the car stopped in the right travel lane between the Exit 18 on ramp and the Benson Road overpass, where signs are posted reading "EMERGENCY STOPPING ONLY". Concerned for the safety of the driver, the Trooper activated his red and blue flashing lights to alert oncoming traffic to the hazard. The Trooper approached and saw the driver sleeping, knocked on the window and woke him. The 20-year old failed field sobriety tests. He was also charged with traffic violations and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The man was released on bond for arraignment on the 18th.

