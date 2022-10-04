Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Mystery solved: Longer Middletown crosswalk light time triggered by certain vehicles
MIDDLETOWN — The length of time it takes for pedestrians to get a signal to cross the street at the Pride crosswalk downtown can, on occasion, increase to as long as a full minute if sensors are set off by emergency vehicles. Following questions from the community in late...
hk-now.com
Swing Bridge Closed to Marine Traffic Until Further Notice
Submitted by Sara Mendillo, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (October 6, 2022) —Due to additional issues encountered with the bridge, the swing span will not be opening for boat passage until further notice. There was a failure when attempting to raise the East barrier gate for the scheduled 10:00...
West Street in Southington reopens after four vehicle crash
West Street in Southington is back open Friday night after a crash.
Eyewitness News
Police: I-84 in Vernon reopens after cows roam highway
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Part of I-84 west in Vernon is back open Friday after cows roamed the highway. State police said they received reports of multiple cows on the road around 2:18 p.m. The cows were in the area of the Bamforth Road overpass, authorities said. State police said...
Work continues on the Connecticut River despite the rain
All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.
Register Citizen
Mixed-use complex with river views planned in downtown Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — The firm chosen to develop a three-parcel plot behind Main Street has laid out a preliminary concept for a multi-level housing and retail complex on three-and-a-half acres of downtown land that eventually would connect to the riverfront. The Village at Riverside would be situated on a 228,000-square-foot...
Eyewitness News
Whitney Avenue closed in Hamden due to crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitney Avenue near Route 15 is currently closed in both directions while police investigate a serious motor vehicle accident with wires down in the roadway, according to police. One person was extricated. First responders and utility companies responded to address the situation. Motorists are advised to...
wlad.com
Renovations completed on transitional housing facility run by Amos House
Renovations have been completed on a transitional housing facility in Danbury run by nonprofit Amos House. The first women and children were welcomed back to the facility after more than a year of work. Executive Director Jennifer Seeley says the kitchen is probably the biggest improvement, but the whole house has been redone. Amos House not only provides housing, but also job training services and educational programs through partner organizations. Seeley says families can stay for up to two years as they work toward self-sufficiency. The renovation work began in June 2021 with support from a $150,000 state grant. Amos House was formed in 1986 by five local churches.
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Craig Kallberg, 54, 29 Richard Ct., Bristol, third-degree criminal mischief. Zuleica Roman, 31, 158 School St. Apt. 1, Bristol, second-degree failure to appear. Mikel Mark Gradia, 40, 437 E Main St. Apt. 3-1, Waterbury, ill sexual contact – vctm < age 16, second-degree sexual assault. Elbridge Mcbreairty, 56, 630...
Register Citizen
Cromwell board denies proposed 1M square-foot warehouse in wetlands
CROMWELL — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency on Wednesday narrowly voted to deny a developer's proposal to build a 1 million square-foot warehouse in the Mattabesset watershed. Chair John Whitney and agency members Wynn Muller, Stacy Dabrowski and Joseph Corlis voted against the application. William Yeske, Robert Donohue...
Torrington Will Shine When This Area of Downtown is Reinvented
Excuse my gushing Torrington, but I'm still in the honeymoon phase of moving my life into you, and I want to take a minute to tell you how much I appreciate my new home. Since my wife and I moved to T-town in February, we've been so impressed with the city's renaissance. Torrington's commitment to improving the culture is inspiring. Beautiful murals have been commissioned throughout the city, the arts thrive. A community radio station? New businesses have been announcing their arrival on social media every day.
Waterbury business drops off 10K propane tanks in southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury business has stepped up to help relief efforts following Hurricane Ian’s destruction in southwest Florida. “The pictures didn’t do it justice,” said Chris Duncan, the transport manager of Pareco Gas. “A lot of devastation, heartaches. It’s an eerie feeling to go down streets that should be dark.” The company’s […]
wlad.com
New Fairfield Police step up patrols in response to larcenies
New Fairfield Police step up patrols in response to larcenies. New Fairfield Resident Troopers and town Police are stepping up patrols in shopping centers around town. Business owners have requested that they be more visible due to a rash of daytime larcenies, including catalytic converters thefts. The Trooper's Office says they have received some criticism for patrolling the shopping areas and taking action on fire lane violations, but State Police say standing, stationary or parked vehicles- occupied or not do make for a violation of state law. They encouraged those taking issue with the enforcement of fire lane parking laws to see the Fire Marshal.
wabi.tv
CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident
THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
hotelnewsresource.com
Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens
Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
Man Found Sleeping In Car On I-84 In Middlebury Accused Of Driving Under Influence
A 30-year-old Fairfield County man was accused of driving under the influence after police said he was found sleeping in his car on a highway. The incident happened in New Haven County on I-84 westbound in Middlebury at about 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Connecticut State Police reported. A...
Eyewitness News
Cromwell votes down controversial warehouse project
CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - Town officials in Cromwell voted against a controversial warehouse district Wednesday evening. Residents of the town had expressed concern about the location of the proposed facility. The warehouse was proposed to be built off Greer Street, not far from Cromwell Middle School. Developers of the site...
Eyewitness News
Manchester and East Hartford Police investigating after multiple tow truck thefts
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester and East Hartford Police are investigating two incidents of stolen tow trucks. One truck was found, while the other is still missing. “Who knows if they’re ever going to find our truck,” said Jay Pitchell, Owner of Jay’s Auto Sales & Repair.
wlad.com
Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company recognized Firefighters of the Year
Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company recognized Firefighters of the Year. Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company has recognized three members for being Firefighter of the Year. This award ceremony, held by the Exchange Club of Danbury, has been postponed for the last 2 years due to COVID. They made up for those years during their monthly business meeting to honor the members for their dedication and hard work. The 2020 recipient is Lieutenant David Bunting, the 2021 recipient is Chief Engineer Matt Gunter and the 2022 recipient is Engineer Chelsea Berg. Stony Hill Fire officials say they have gone above and beyond year after year and are an integral part of the success of the department. They will be honored with dozens of other honorees at a statewide dinner in a few weeks.
New Britain Herald
Newington police warn community to use proper channel if donating to family of off-duty officer who died following medical emergency
NEWINGTON – Newington police are advising anyone in the community wishing to donate to the family of an officer who died over the weekend following a medical emergency to use the proper channel. “We are aware of several fundraising solicitations that mention Officer (Alan) Tancreti,” Newington police Sgt. Ryan...
