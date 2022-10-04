ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina County, TX

KLTV

TxDOT reopens Highway 21 temporary bridge in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The temporary detour bridge at Atascoso Creek on State Highway 21 in Nacogdoches County has reopened to traffic this afternoon after TxDOT engineers inspected and approved recent repairs. The temporary bridge had previously closed after inspectors discovered multiple trusses that exhibited signs of unusual deflection...
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Central VFD responds to fire on Kenner Road

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A big cloud of black smoke could be seen over the tree line in Lufkin Wednesday morning as a trailer home was engulfed in flames. Center Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dennis Cochran said authorities got a call at 9 a.m. that a trailer home was on fire on Kenner Road in Lufkin.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Hay baler catches fire, leads to 7-acre blaze in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas fire departments worked a seven-acre grass fire on Tuesday. The blaze was on SH 322 North, said the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. The Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department and Texas A&M Forest Service responded to the scene. Officials said the fire […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect

East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida. Gov. Greg Abbott talks to KLTV's Blake Holland about why he's only participating in one debate, the border, a campaign ad with a Uvalde victim parent and more. Smith County District Attorney sends message about illegal game...
LUFKIN, TX
News Break
Politics
KICKS 105

A New Restaurant Is Coming To Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas

If you love Italian food, you are about to get a new option in the oldest town. Local favorite, Roma's Italian Bistro, is coming to downtown Nacogdoches. It will be located on the corner of East Main Street and South Pecan and could include the adjoining pocket park at 104 South Pecan. There is so much history in that part of downtown, and the building is already getting a makeover to become a restaurant.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man arrested after motorcyclist killed in wreck

Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1,500 tires burned in East Texas, causes large fire

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas

Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
thepinelog.com

Nac Smash N' Paint Rooms becomes Nacogdoches' first rage room

Family owned business, Nac Smash N’ Paint Rooms, has opened its doors as Nacogdoches’ first rage room, an area where visitors can release their stress recreationally. The business opened to the public on June 17, 2022 and gets traction from all the neighboring towns. “We’ve had people from...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Couple charged with Trinity County murder scattered remains in 3 counties, sheriff says

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The son and daughter-in-law of a Trinity County couple were arrested in connection to the couple’s murder, according to court documents. Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife Adeline Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35, were arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Karen and Clayton Waters were missing for two […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
