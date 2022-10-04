All Elite Wrestling added the talents of Saraya earlier this fall. Making her debut at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, the first-ever WWE NXT Women's Champion hit the ring to make the save for Athena and Toni Storm who were being attacked by Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb. In the weeks since, Saraya has made her intentions clear: she wants to bring a revolution to the AEW women's division. Baker has pushed back on this, referring to Saraya as just another "shiny new toy" and noted that they have "seen them come and seen them go" plenty of times.

WWE ・ 20 HOURS AGO