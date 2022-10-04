Read full article on original website
Sam Adonis Signs With MLW, Will Debut At Fightland 2022
The world of MLW never stops. As Major League wrestling continues to gear up for its next season, more talent signings have been made. Major League Wrestling has already begun using Willie Mack this season and now, Fightful has learned that Sam Adonis, the younger brother of Corey Graves, has also agreed to terms with the promotion.
Syuri not planning MMA return, eyes eventual AEW debut, matches with Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter
When it comes to crossover stars between combat sports and professional wrestling, Syuri Kondo is one of the brightest talents to find success in both. The current World of Stardom champion is one of the best wrestlers on the planet in 2022 and continues to impress with each new match. At just age 33, Syuri left behind mixed martial arts (MMA) in 2019 to return to the wrestling ring.
'Former WWE Champion' Announced For Upcoming Floyd Mayweather Card
While several stars from MMA, boxing, and the combat sports world overall have jumped over to professional wrestling during their careers, it's quite rare to see a pro wrestling star jump over into that medium. Wrestlers like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, and Thunder Rosa are usually the exception, not the rule — but now, it appears another former wrestler is looking to become the next exception.
Shinsuke Nakamura Comments On The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
One of Japan's biggest wrestling stars has commented on the recent passing of Antonio Inoki, the legendary wrestler and promoter. Inoki died over the weekend at the age of 79 and has since been mourned around the pro wrestling world, having received an honorary title from New Japan Pro-Wrestling this week. Inoki, a 12-time world champion and the inaugural IWGP Heavyweight Champion, was the founder of NJPW.
WWE Announcer Done With The Company
NXT – Vic Joseph, Booker T. Fans may have noticed that Jimmy Smith is not listed as part of the commentary team and Smith confirmed on Twittter that he is done with WWE. Smith was originally brought in as a replacement for Adnan Virk in May of 2021, but it seems that his stint with the company is over.
Big Update on Saraya Wrestling in AEW
All Elite Wrestling added the talents of Saraya earlier this fall. Making her debut at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, the first-ever WWE NXT Women's Champion hit the ring to make the save for Athena and Toni Storm who were being attacked by Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb. In the weeks since, Saraya has made her intentions clear: she wants to bring a revolution to the AEW women's division. Baker has pushed back on this, referring to Saraya as just another "shiny new toy" and noted that they have "seen them come and seen them go" plenty of times.
WWE Considering Adding Multiple Matches To Extreme Rules
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 card is stacked with many great matches set to take place. Two of the most anticipated matches of the show are the fight pit match and Brawling Brutes vs Imperium. Despite the stacked card, Extreme Rules will not feature a WWE Universal Championship as Roman Reigns...
Tommy Dreamer And Bully Ray To Team Up At IMPACT Bound For Glory Fallout On 10/8
Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer will team up at IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory Fallout. Ray returned to IMPACT during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view. He won the bout to earn a title shot of his choosing. At the end of the show, Honor No More attacked IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander. Ray came to the ring, seemingly intending on cashing in the title shot, before he turned on Honor No More and saved Alexander. He then stared Alexander down and raised the title over his head to close the show.
KUSHIDA Pulled From Another NJPW Show
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that KUSHIDA will not be appearing on the company's Declaration of Power show set to take place this coming Monday. KUSHIDA has now missed several weeks of action due to hand, foot, and mouth disease. While that ailment typically does not take too long to recover from, it's possible that KUSHIDA is dealing with a more severe version, or the company is giving the performer ample time off to fully recover before bringing him back into the ring.
Report: Nigel McGuinness Released from WWE
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported at 9:47 AM today that 46-year-old Nigel McGuinness was released from his WWE contract today. McGuinness signed a contract in 2016 as the voice of the first and only WWE United Kingdom Tournament. He would then go on to serve as a commentator for both WWE NXT and NXT UK, as well as calling other WWE projects such as 205 Live.
WWE Reportedly Changing Raw Commentary Team
Next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will be the special season premiere episode of WWE’s flagship show, and so far the company is advertising some big segments for the event. It looks like fans can expect to see something different next week as WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE will be making a change to the commentary team. Other minor changes are expected for Raw and SmackDown as well.
WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Start Times, How to Watch and Full Card
The women are carrying the load at WWE Extreme Rules. This Saturday's pay-per-view features two championship bouts, both of them for women's titles. In what may be the main event, Ronda Rousey challenges for Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's Championship in an Extreme Rules match. Bianca Belair, meanwhile, is putting up her Raw Women's Championship in a Ladder Match against Bayley.
