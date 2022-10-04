Read full article on original website
Republican Candidate For Carroll County District 2 Supervisor, Mike Andersen, Wants To Bring New Perspectives And Business Background To County Government
Pictured: Mike Andersen with his wife, Dani. Mike Andersen of Breda is running as the Republican candidate for the District 2 Carroll County Supervisor seat against Democrat incumbent Dean Schettler in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Andersen is a lifelong Carroll County resident, and he and his wife, Dani, have three children. Andersen is self-employed, running a trucking firm with his family and a spray-foam insulation company. This is Andersen’s first political campaign, but he says he has been thinking of running for office off and on for the past several years.
A New Child Care Center Is Now Open In The Glidden Area
In August, parents in the Glidden community were given a new option regarding childcare services. Childcare in rural Iowa has been a problem for a while now, and some blame can be attributed to the COVID-19 Pandemic, which forced many providers to close their doors. In Iowa alone, more than $953 Million is lost annually because of the shortage of childcare facilities. Yesterday (Thursday), organizers and donors to the Lil Wildcat Education Center hosted a ribbon cutting to open a new provider in Carroll County officially.
The City Of Lake View Is Wrapping Up A Housing Grant Program
The City of Lake View is nearing the end of a housing grant program that helped develop homes within the community. The development came through a Community Development Block Grant (GDBG), and City Administrator Scott Peterson says they were awarded this grant a couple of years ago. The program was...
Marie Halbur of Carroll
Marie Ann (Schultes) Halbur was born February 13, 1952, in Carroll Iowa to Albin and Rosalia (Danner) Schultes. The first daughter and middle child of seven, Marie loved spending time with her older brothers and younger sisters on the family farm where they were raised. She attended St. Joseph’s Elementary School graduating 8th grade in 1966 and graduated high school on her own through correspondence with American School of Chicago.
Carroll City Council Makes Plans For City Manager Search And Adams Street Reconstruction Project At Monday’s Meeting
The Carroll City Council is scheduled to convene Monday for their next meeting. Officials will open with a proclamation recognizing firefighters and the beginning of Fire Prevention Week. City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver says the council will move on to discussions regarding the search for a new city manager following his resignation earlier this month.
Lake City Administrator Eric Wood Has Been Put On Paid Administrative Leave
Following allegations of felonious misconduct in office, two counts of suborning perjury, and obstructing prosecution Lake City Administrator Eric Wood has been put on paid administrative leave. The city has hired former City Administrator Lee Vogt as the interim. At Monday’s City Council meeting, a closed session occurred under Iowa Code 21.5 (1)(c) “to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hire, performance or discharge is being considered.” No action came out of the closed session. Vogt provided an update on the current situation at City Hall.
Iowan in Florida shelters in closet for eight hours during hurricane
NORTH PORT, Florida (KCCI) - An Iowa woman living in Florida said she and her family took shelter in a closet for eight hours during Hurricane Ian. Melanie Rozenbeck-Beste, from Boone, Iowa, moved with her family to Florida four months ago. She said their home shook for hours into the...
Carroll City Council Will Meet Tonight To Accept The City Manager’s Resignation
The Carroll City Council will meet tonight (Wednesday) for a special meeting to accept the City Manager’s resignation. Last week Mike Pogge-Weaver was selected to become the new City Administrator in Johnston. Two items on the council’s agenda tonight: City Manager Resignation and discussion of the vacancy. The council will convene at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Individuals can watch the meeting live from the city’s cable access channel or on their YouTube page. A link to the agenda and YouTube page can be found included with this story on our website. Pogge-Weaver’s last day is Thursday, November 3.
Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision
An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Fort Dodge woman admits distributing methamphetamine near college
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman who police say conspired to distribute methamphetamine near a school pleaded guilty to those charges on Monday. Heather Gibson, 42, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine within a protected location.
Perry City Council Approves Two of Three Amended Ordinances for Final Adoption
The Perry City Council met Monday night in regular session. During open forum, Perry Library Director Mary Murphy said next Saturday will be Shred Day at the library’s south parking lot from 10am-noon. Then a public hearing was held for the proposed zoning change of agriculture to light industrial...
Lake View Issues Boil Advisory In Response To Low Chlorine Levels In Water Supply
All customers on the Lake View municipal water supply have been placed under a boil advisory until further notice following an equipment failure last (Wednesday) night. At approximately 8:30 p.m., city officials announced the system’s chlorine machinery malfunctioned, causing chlorine levels in the water to drop below permissible levels. All water used for consumption, including brushing teeth, making ice, washing dishes, should be boiled for at least one minute before use. Alternatively, residents can use bottled water in place of tap water. Lake View’s boil advisory will remain in effect until at least two tests return clear for any bacterial contamination. Residents with questions should contact Lake View City Hall at 712-657-2634.
Norma Schoenfeld of Schleswig
Funeral Services for 89-year-old Norma Schoenfeld of Schleswig will be held 2:00 P.M, Monday, October 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with burial in the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig. The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. Sunday, October 9. She passed away Thursday, October 6 at Gracewell / Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
No Injuries Reported Following A Semi Vs. Car Accident In Jefferson Monday Morning
The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to a semi vs car accident early yesterday (Monday) morning. According to law enforcement, the accident occurred at approximately 7:58 a.m. A 2006 Peterbilt Semi owned by Schroeder Farming Inc. of Vail and operated by Tanner Hardman of Wall Lake was southbound on North Elm Street in the inside lane. A vehicle in front of the semi was signaling to turn left onto Central Ave. Authorities say Hardman was not going to slow down in time, so the semi attempted to switch lanes and collided with a 2013 Ford Econoline Van owned and operated by Amy Purdie of Jefferson. The Purdie vehicle was leaving the posted stop sign at Central Ave and was turning to the south in the outside lane. No injuries were reported at the scene. The Purdie van sustained disabling damage valued at $5,000, while the Peterbilt reported $500 in damages. Hardman was cited for failure to stop and assure clear distance ahead.
Carroll Woman Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Displaying A Hand Gun At A Local Business
A Carroll woman was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly displaying a gun at a local convenience store. According to the Carroll Police Department, at approximately 6:00 p.m., 27-year-old Jau-Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle entered the BP County Store located on Highway 30 and got into a verbal confrontation with a store employee. The argument stemmed from prior history between the two. During the dispute, Battle pulled a Ruger EC9 9mm handgun and pointed it toward three store employees. After authorities were notified, Battle fled the scene but was later arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail. She is being charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, and additional charges are pending.
Investigation Leads To Felony Drug Trafficking Charges For Storm Lake Man
A Storm Lake man faces at least 10 criminal charges, including drug trafficking, following a month-long investigation by the Storm Lake Police Department. According to authorities, they initiated the investigation into 27-year-old Steven Ray Allbee after allegations Allbee had sold a quantity of drugs to another individual in Storm Lake. Police obtained a search warrant for a storage unit connected to Allbee in the 400 block of Expansion Boulevard in Storm Lake and seized a quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Allbee surrendered himself to law enforcement Wednesday, and he was booked into the Buena Vista County jail for ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, class C felonies, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a class D felony, and various misdemeanor charges. Allbee’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Buena Vista County District Court.
Drug Charges Filed Against Two Men Following Weekend Traffic Stop
Laurens, IA (KICD)– Two men have been charged with drug offenses following a weekend traffic stop in Pocahontas County. The initial call to police came in shortly before eight o’clock Saturday evening for a reckless driver on Highway 10 west of Laurens. The vehicle was eventually stopped in town with 18-year-old Anthony Jones and 19-year-old Austin Seiler both being charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
