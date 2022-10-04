Read full article on original website
Don’t Miss the Last Downtown Yakima Farmers Market of the Season!
If you love going to farmers markets just know that the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market will be hosting their final Sunday of the season this weekend, Sunday, October 9th 2022. The market will be filled with the best fall produce, local vendors and bites the Yakima Valley has to offer!
Want To Help Those in Need in Yakima? Your Chance Comes Saturday
It's time to help those in need in our community by helping to fill the shelves of food banks in Yakima. It's called the Operation Harvest Food Drive by Yakima Rotary Clubs and the collection happens Saturday with your help. You get a bag on your porch? Volunteers will be...
Saturday UTV Crash Kills Two in Yakima
A Saturday morning crash in Yakima resulted in the deaths of two people. Yakima Police say and officer spotted the Polaris RZR UTV vehicle driving on River Road From 40th Avenue early Saturday morning and tried to stop the vehicle after it appeared the driver was racing in the area. But the side-by-side UTV (ultimate terrain vehicle) driver took off at a high speed through the warehouse area leading to River Road near 27th Ave. The officer stopped the chase and later found the vehicle crashed in the area after the driver struck a BNSF Railway embankment.
Family of Missing Yakima Boy Mark His 5th Birthday Wednesday
The family of a missing Yakima boy are celebrating his 5th birthday Wednesday at Sarge Hubbard Park where he was reported missing on September 10. Lucian Mungia remains missing as family and friends continue the search around the region. Posters of the missing boy can be found throughout the valley and in other parts of the state.
Savor the Breathtaking Views and Clear Trails of THIS Washington Lake
This recommendation comes from a co-worker. If you're looking for a great place to hike in Washington, check out Dusty Lake, near Quincy. Stunning views await you, at Crater, Potholes, and Frenchman Coulees.You'll need a Discover Pass to cover your entry fee. Why you should visit Dusty Lake. There is...
The Top 4 Most Expensive Restaurant Meals in Yakima
It's bound to happen. You are on a date in a restaurant somewhere and you or your date thinks, "I'll have the most expensive thing on the menu!" Well, maybe once you look over this list you will save up your coins and treat yourself or someone special to one of the most expensive restaurant meals in Yakima!
Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level
In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
Yakima Drivers See Another Spike in Gas Prices
Drivers in Central and Eastern Washington are seeing another spike in gas prices this week. Officials at GasBuddy says average gasoline prices in Yakima have risen 38.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.01 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Prices in...
Looking for an Adventure? Try First Fridays in Downtown Yakima
If you're searching for something exciting to do for your first weekend of October, baby how about you kick things off with First Fridays in Downtown Yakima? There are loads of activities and offerings, free classes, and beyond! The only question that remains is, what will you do first?. First...
9 Fantastic Companies Immediately Hiring in Yakima Apply Now!
If you're searching for the most recent job listening in the Yakima Valley, you have come to the right spot! The entire week, the opportunities will continue to be updated and if you know of more positions or would like a shout-out on-air please message us via the app and we will make that happen.
Beautiful 7 Acre Outlook Home for Sale Featuring Indoor Pool
Do you enjoy taking a dip in the pool all year round? While others will be closing up their patios soon, this beautiful home for sale in Outlook, WA features stunning open concepts and an indoor pool fit for Olympic swimmers and Marco polo enthusiasts!. Stunning 7-Acre Home Featuring Panoramic...
Yakima Juvenile Shooting and Crash Suspect Makes Bail For Release
A 17-year-old suspect arrested September 16 following a shooting and crash in Yakima in which three women were killed has been released from juvenile jail. Attorney's for the teen who is facing a charge of vehicular homicide were able to convince a judge last week to lower his bail from $250,000 to $150,000.
Needing FREE Clothes/Hygiene Items Yakima? New Spot to Recharge!
Having everything you need is a luxury I hope everyone gets to experience at some point in their lives. For most, the pay check to pay check lifestyle is the norm. Are you in need of some basic essentials? Taking a moment to get the items you need could make all the difference and Barth Clinic in Yakima is excited to announce a new FREE resource to the community The Evelyn Ann Center.
Seize The Dining Deals with Sea Galley in Yakima This Friday
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy the succulent seafood selection at Sea Galley for half the price!. Sea Galley is the place to go when you're craving succulent crab legs. They feature a great selection of seafood, world-famous fish and chips, a popular salad bar, and savory steaks available any night of the week. A half-priced gift card makes a perfect gift for anyone… including yourself.
Looking For a Job? Worksource Yakima Can Help
A lot of jobs are open in Yakima County today but where do you find a listing and resources to help you get a job? You'll find that information at Worksource Yakima which is holding an open house on Tuesday, October 4 in Union Gap. Your chance to get familiar...
Get That Flu Shot Yakima? Health Officials Say Now is The Time
Officials at the Yakima Health District say getting the flu vaccine this fall is crucial to help reduce the spread of influenza and symptoms. They say Influenza and the common cold have similar symptoms to COVID-19, the only unique symptoms that COVID-19 has are loss of taste and smell. You...
You Fancy, Huh? Take Your Honey Here on Their Birthday in Yakima
You can make reservations or walk in. They have a brand new chef in the kitchen, Chef Russel Gillaspie, and I have heard many great compliments about her food. Take your sweetie here for a birthday lunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m), dinner, or for Sunday breakfast. Kids are welcome and they have their own special kids menu. Tip: They don’t just serve steak at Yakima Steak Company.
Halloween Inspiration? Locals Works of Art Are Spooky & Stunning!
Local make-up artist @_jennyydior is back at it again with incredible transformations for the Halloween season. She's counting down the 31 days with terrifying and gorgeous creations daily! She's taking requests, so take a gander at the stunning transformations below and stay tuned for updated photos as the art continues to roll in!
5 Reasons you Have to Check out Spirit Of Halloween
Spirit Of Halloween has been that store everyone goes to get their costumes, or even build a costume off of different things they find around the store. Over the years they've gotten bigger and bigger making deals with tv, movies, and even video games to make costumes. They take it...
Our Top 5 Haunted Houses to check out for Halloween
It's the perfect time of year to hang out with goblins and ghouls while enjoying the spooky aesthetic of some fantastic haunted houses in the Pacific North West. If you're looking for some good scares or just a fun place for the kids to hang out we have them all.
