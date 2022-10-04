ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WECT

Friday Night Football: Week 8

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon previews the matchups for week eight of the high school football season. Hoggard at North Brunswick, 6:30 p.m. Laney at New Hanover, 6:30 p.m. Ashley at South Brunswick, 6:30 p.m. West Brunswick at Topsail, 6:30 p.m. East Bladen at Fairmont, 7:00 p.m.
WILMINGTON, NC
247Sports

Duke Basketball names Jeremy Roach as team captain for upcoming season

During the one and done era of Duke Basketball it has been exceedingly rare for former five star prospects to become upperclassmen. Very often the Blue Devil program and platform has pushed those former high school all stars to a place where the draft status peaks earlier than at most programs which results in tremendous and consistent roster turnover in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
cbs17

Coach Hayes talks Fayetteville's win over Chowan

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville State Broncos are at home this week and looking to get a win for what they are expecting to be a capacity homecoming crowd at Luther “Nick” Jeralds Stadium. Coach Hayes talked with us this week about their win over Chowan,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

