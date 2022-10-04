Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El Amin
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
North Carolina high school football scores, live updates NCHSAA Week 8 in Wilmington, NC
From a thrilling rivalry matchup to the upset of the season, Week 8 in the Wilmington area was full of excitement. We start in Leland as North Brunswick pulled the biggest upset of the season as it defeated Hoggard 6-0. A strong defensive performance and dynamic play from quarterback TT Green is what lifted the Scorpions past the Vikings on Friday. ...
WECT
Friday Night Football: Week 8
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon previews the matchups for week eight of the high school football season. Hoggard at North Brunswick, 6:30 p.m. Laney at New Hanover, 6:30 p.m. Ashley at South Brunswick, 6:30 p.m. West Brunswick at Topsail, 6:30 p.m. East Bladen at Fairmont, 7:00 p.m.
Eastside bounces back behind Kenai Grier and dominant defense
COVINGTON, GEORGIA – After dropping last week’s game on the road to undefeated Loganville, Eastside bounced back Thursday night at home against Heritage-Conyers with a dominant 27-3 win. One of the state’s best-kept secrets, the Eagles improve to 5-2 on the season and 2-1 in Region 8-AAAAA with ...
247Sports
Duke Basketball names Jeremy Roach as team captain for upcoming season
During the one and done era of Duke Basketball it has been exceedingly rare for former five star prospects to become upperclassmen. Very often the Blue Devil program and platform has pushed those former high school all stars to a place where the draft status peaks earlier than at most programs which results in tremendous and consistent roster turnover in Durham.
Coach Hayes talks Fayetteville’s win over Chowan
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville State Broncos are at home this week and looking to get a win for what they are expecting to be a capacity homecoming crowd at Luther “Nick” Jeralds Stadium. Coach Hayes talked with us this week about their win over Chowan,...
WHSV EndZone - Week 7: Stuarts Draft vs. Staunton
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Stuarts Draft and Staunton meet in a Shenandoah District showdown.
Longtime West Davidson volleyball coach Kelan Rogers enters NCHSAA record book
Former West Davidson and current Carson High School volleyball coach Kelan Rogers recently set a state record. With the Cougars' win over East Rowan this week, Rogers is now the all-time winningest coach in North Carolina prep volleyball history. To date, the veteran coach has 735 career wins from both schools.
