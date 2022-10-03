Read full article on original website
Related
Tompkins County Sheriff warns of increase in animal tranquilizer overdoses in people
The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is warning of an increase in the use of an animal tranquilizer in people, which doesn't respond to Narcan.
Tomatoes in moldy water, hair found in batter, plus 62 satisfactory restaurant inspections
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Sept. 18 to 24:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
whcuradio.com
Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
Two restaurants fail their health inspections: September 18-24
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 18 to 24. Two food services failed their inspections: Don Juan Cafe, West Seneca Turnpike Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar Walton Street Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. Don Juan Cafe Don […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Police Respond to Reported Robbery
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - On Wednesday afternoon around 2:00 PM, Ithaca Police responded to the 300 block of west state street for a reported robbery. According to IPD, officers spoke with a victim who said that while walking down the street, he was attacked from behind by two males. Police...
Cortland County man charged with rape
On July 2nd, the Cortland County Sheriff's Office received a report of a sex crime that occurred on July 1st in Solon, New York.
ithaca.com
Ithaca PD Investigating Wednesday Afternoon Robbery On W State
On Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 300 Block of West State Street for a reported robbery. Upon arrival Officers spoke with a victim who reported that while walking down the street he was attacked from behind by two males who were unknown to him. The males punched the victim repeatedly, knocking him to the ground, and then went through his pockets. The suspects stole cash and a cell phone charger from the victim. The victim sustained non-life-threatening facial injuries and was evaluated by members of Bangs Ambulance.
Police looking for Newark Valley larceny suspect
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a man who was involved in a gas station larceny that occurred in Newark Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whcuradio.com
Mental health therapists coming to two Tioga County school districts
SPENCER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students in Tioga County are getting more support for mental health. The Spencer-Van Etten and Tioga Central School Districts each plan to hire a mental health therapist. It’ll be a part-time position in Tioga and a full-time telehealth job in Spencer. The districts received grant funding for the therapists.
Propane leak caused food truck explosion at Cortland Pumpkinfest, police say
Cortland, N.Y. — A propane leak has been determined to be the cause of an explosion that blew the roof off a food truck in Cortland Sunday morning, police said. The blast totaled the Deli Bros food truck, Cortland Fire Department Chief Wayne Friedman said Tuesday. A small fire was put out using water cans, he said.
whcuradio.com
City of Ithaca wants lawsuit against IPD dismissed
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Ithaca wants a lawsuit dismissed. The Ithaca Voice reports the city is seeking a dismissal of a lawsuit filed against four members of the Ithaca Police Department. The lawsuit accuses the officers of excessive force and brutality during the arrests of two people on the Commons in April 2019.
Elmira man arrested as fugitive from justice out of Bradford County
An Elmira man arrested earlier this year as a fugitive from justice out of Bradford County has been arrested again on the same charge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ithaca Police looking for men who beat, robbed another man
Police in Ithaca are looking for two men accused of beating and robbing another man earlier this week.
2 teens arrested in 5-person Elmira burglary
Police have arrested two teens involved in a five-person burglary in downtown Elmira earlier this week.
Ithaca home invasion results in burglar being airlifted
A home invasion in the early morning hours, has resulted in the burglar being airlifted to a local trauma center for injuries.
Interrupted burglary ends in arrest, injuries for suspect
ITHACA, N.Y.—A homeowner interrupted a burglary in the 200 block of North Plain Street Tuesday morning, thwarting a robbery attempt. Police announced the incident, though most details are still unclear. Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, police responded to a house where two residents said an unidentified suspect had broken...
chronicle-express.com
Yates County Sportsmen’s Association forced to buy sign
The Sportsmen’s club has been located on State Route 54, just four miles south of Penn Yan since 1955. They have a long history with the people of Yates and surrounding counties, even with some folks who don’t live in New York but still choose to spend their summers in the Finger Lakes. In years past, they hosted turkey shoots and .22 silhouette events. Members of the Yates County Sheriff’s Office have done their firearm qualifications there in the past. The Penn Yan Police Department still does. All are welcome.
Shooting in Elmira leaves one person hospitalized
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person is now hospitalized after a shooting in Elmira on Wednesday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Elmira Police Department (EPD) reported they received calls of gunshots in the area of West 1st St. and Walnut St., where they found one person shot. The victim was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for […]
Central NY Fire Department Calls Out Disrespectful College Students: “Enough is Enough”
They say "kids will be kids." Does the phrase still apply the same "understanding" for college students going through the process to become contributing members to society? One Central New York Fire Department says no, as they are tired of being disrespected by disorderly students in their community. The Morrisville...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michael R. Sherman
Michael R. Sherman is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Sherman has violated his probation. Sherman was convicted of two counts of assault and criminal mischief. Sherman is 43 years old. Sherman has brown hair and blue eyes. Sherman is 5’7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Comments / 0