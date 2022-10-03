ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

Related
whcuradio.com

Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
CORTLAND, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail their health inspections: September 18-24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 18 to 24. Two food services failed their inspections: Don Juan Cafe, West Seneca Turnpike Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar Walton Street Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. Don Juan Cafe Don […]
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Lifestyle
Ithaca, NY
Government
Tompkins County, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Lifestyle
County
Tompkins County, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Police Respond to Reported Robbery

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - On Wednesday afternoon around 2:00 PM, Ithaca Police responded to the 300 block of west state street for a reported robbery. According to IPD, officers spoke with a victim who said that while walking down the street, he was attacked from behind by two males. Police...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca PD Investigating Wednesday Afternoon Robbery On W State

On Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 300 Block of West State Street for a reported robbery. Upon arrival Officers spoke with a victim who reported that while walking down the street he was attacked from behind by two males who were unknown to him. The males punched the victim repeatedly, knocking him to the ground, and then went through his pockets. The suspects stole cash and a cell phone charger from the victim. The victim sustained non-life-threatening facial injuries and was evaluated by members of Bangs Ambulance.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Dog#Environmental Health#Upper Buttermilk Falls#The Health Department
whcuradio.com

Mental health therapists coming to two Tioga County school districts

SPENCER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students in Tioga County are getting more support for mental health. The Spencer-Van Etten and Tioga Central School Districts each plan to hire a mental health therapist. It’ll be a part-time position in Tioga and a full-time telehealth job in Spencer. The districts received grant funding for the therapists.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

City of Ithaca wants lawsuit against IPD dismissed

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Ithaca wants a lawsuit dismissed. The Ithaca Voice reports the city is seeking a dismissal of a lawsuit filed against four members of the Ithaca Police Department. The lawsuit accuses the officers of excessive force and brutality during the arrests of two people on the Commons in April 2019.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Ithaca Voice

Interrupted burglary ends in arrest, injuries for suspect

ITHACA, N.Y.—A homeowner interrupted a burglary in the 200 block of North Plain Street Tuesday morning, thwarting a robbery attempt. Police announced the incident, though most details are still unclear. Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, police responded to a house where two residents said an unidentified suspect had broken...
ITHACA, NY
chronicle-express.com

Yates County Sportsmen’s Association forced to buy sign

The Sportsmen’s club has been located on State Route 54, just four miles south of Penn Yan since 1955. They have a long history with the people of Yates and surrounding counties, even with some folks who don’t live in New York but still choose to spend their summers in the Finger Lakes. In years past, they hosted turkey shoots and .22 silhouette events. Members of the Yates County Sheriff’s Office have done their firearm qualifications there in the past. The Penn Yan Police Department still does. All are welcome.
YATES COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Shooting in Elmira leaves one person hospitalized

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person is now hospitalized after a shooting in Elmira on Wednesday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Elmira Police Department (EPD) reported they received calls of gunshots in the area of West 1st St. and Walnut St., where they found one person shot. The victim was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michael R. Sherman

Michael R. Sherman is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Sherman has violated his probation. Sherman was convicted of two counts of assault and criminal mischief. Sherman is 43 years old. Sherman has brown hair and blue eyes. Sherman is 5’7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
MILLPORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy