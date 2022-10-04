Read full article on original website
Related
Christian Bale says the whole of Hollywood 'owes' their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio passing on movies they star in
Speaking to GQ for the magazine's November 2022 issue, Christian Bale said Lionsgate originally wanted Leonardo DiCaprio to star in "American Psycho."
The 20 Best Comedians To Grace The "Saturday Night Live" Cast
So many great talents have passed through the Saturday Night Live cast that it's truly hard to rank the best of the best
Comments / 0