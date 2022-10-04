Read full article on original website
sungazette.news
Arlington #2 in 2021 Va. tourism spending
Though still down from pre-pandemic levels and having fallen behind Loudoun County to the No. 2 position statewide, tourism spending in Arlington rebounded in 2021 and continues to help fill county-government coffers, according to new state data. Arlington garnered $2.835 billion in tourism revenue in 2021, according to figures reported...
sungazette.news
First ‘Hindu Heritage Month’ being celebrated in Va.
October is being celebrated as “Hindu Heritage Month” for the first time across Virginia. “This is a momentous occasion for the Hindu community in Virginia,” said Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-Ashburn), who earlier this year patroned legislation establishing the event. It passed unanimously. The designation “is a symbol...
sungazette.news
Fairfax County History, 10/6/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• The Sun’s editor has praised Fairfax County’s new health officer. •• Fairfax principals have proposed several ways to address the problem of chronic truancy. •• The Vienna Town Council has voted to rebuild sidewalks on Church...
sungazette.news
Arlington Democrats rip Younkgin transgender-policy revisions
The Arlington County Democratic Committee on Oct. 5 formally denounced the Youngkin administration’s plan to revamp Virginia Department of Education guidelines on transgender students that had been put in place during the governorship of Ralph Northam. Committee members voted, seemingly unanimously, to support a resolution calling for the Northam-era...
