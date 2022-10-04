ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serena Williams Does Olympia's Hair, Practices Runway Walk as They Read Her New Children's Book

Serena Williams had fun exploring her new children's book The Adventures of Qai Qai with daughter Olympia, who thinks she's in the book Serena Williams and daughter Olympia are loving the tennis pro's new children's book. Sharing a video on Instagram Thursday, Williams explored her kids' book The Adventures of Qai Qai, out now, with daughter Olympia. The book, inspired by the social media reaction to Olympia's own baby doll with the name, follows the adventures of the doll and the little girl who loves her. As Williams shows...
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
People

Serena Williams Posts Video of Daughter Olympia Playing with Tampons: 'It's a Cat Toy!?'

The tennis icon enjoyed spending some time with her 5-year-old daughter, who she's previously called "my little buddy" Serena Williams is the mom of one very creative 5-year-old! On Tuesday, the tennis icon, 41, posted a hilarious TikTok video of herself and daughter Olympia in which the kindergartner unwrapped tampons in the bathroom. As the video opens, Serena, in the foreground, asks her daughter what she's playing with. "What is that?" the 23-time grand slam title winner asks Olympia, who then replies, "A cat toy for Karma." "It's a cat toy...
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Swimsuit Photo

On Tuesday, former golf pro and social media influencer Paige Spiranac unveiled her latest merchandise. Fans of Spiranac can purchase a wall calendar for 2023. Each month includes an exclusive picture of Spiranac. Spiranac shared a photo from the calendar on Instagram. "Calendar is now available to buy," Spiranac announced...
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
PopSugar

Surprise — Taylour Paige Marries Fashion Designer Rivington Starchild

Taylour Paige is married! A rep for Paige confirmed the exciting news to POPSUGAR after the star's friends shared a number of Instagram photos of the occasion on Oct. 5. Paige, who also turned 32 on her wedding day, tied the knot with fashion designer Rivington Starchild. The designer shared a video on his fashion brand's Instagram Stories featuring Paige and the caption "J.M." — which presumably stands for "just married."
POPSUGAR

Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
PopSugar

Meghan Markle Wears Red in Her New Picture With Prince Harry For a Sweet Reason

In a set of newly-released portraits, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a behind-the-scenes look at their recent trip to the UK. On Oct. 3, photographer Misan Harriman posted two images of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that he took earlier this month at the One Young World Summit's opening ceremony in Manchester, England. For the occasion, the 41-year-old "Archetypes" host and mom of two wore an by the brand Another Tomorrow: fiery straight-leg trousers made from merino wool and a coordinating long-sleeved blouse that featured classic cuffs and a scarf that she wore draped over her shoulder. Embracing the monochromatic trend, Markle opted for head-to-toe red and the bold color palette may have a special significance.
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion Performed in a Bold Cutout Bodysuit and Corset Belt

Megan Thee Stallion remained loyal to her stage uniform for her performance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. The "Ungrateful" singer took the stage in a shimmering lavender bodysuit boasting a prominent chest cutout, which allowed for a glimpse at the purple bra she wore underneath. Choosing to forgo statement jewelry, Megan opted for a pair of sparkly studs instead. She layered a corset belt in a matching metallic lavender shade and connected her garters to knee-high zippered socks, fashioned in the same leather material. To finish, a pair of brown fishnet tights and white sneakers kept the look practical and cool. The 27-year-old star matched her eyeshadow to the purple palette and parted her dark, wavy hair in a side part.
electronicpaymentsinternational.com

It’s a grand slam for Shares as it scores Serena and Venus Williams as ambassadors

Shares is the latest fintech platform to gain celebrity investors. Venus and Serena Williams have become investment platform Shares’ first ambassadors after the tennis superstars backed the startup. The news comes after Shares raised $40m in a Series B funding deal in July, shortly after securing a $40m Series...
