Westminster, MD

Report: Dismembered Body Found On Side Of A Road In Westminster

By Airiel Sharice
 5 days ago

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dismembered body was found on the side of a road Sunday.

Deputies responded to the 600 block of Old Westminster Road for reports of a missing person when they made the discovery. The body was located on Medford Road at New Windsor Pike

According to reports, the victim was stabbed numerous times and was dismembered. Due to the condition, detectives were unable to identify the body, however, police believe the deceased male is missing 58-year-old Maganbhai Pansuriya.

After executing a search warrant on the victim’s residence, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives took his son, Ravi Maganbhai Pansuriya, 29, into custody on suspicion of murder.

Pansuriya was transported to the Carroll County Detention Center where he has been charged with first and second-degree murder.

This is an open investigation, so anyone with any information is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-5900.

