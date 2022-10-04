ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Christian Walker Turns On His Father Calling Herschel A Liar Who Is ‘Making A Mockery of Us’

By Zack Linly
 3 days ago

Herschel Walker during his Unite Georgia Bus Stop rally at the Global Mall in Norcross, Georgia, on September 9, 2022. | Source: The Washington Post / Getty


A t this point, it should be clear that Herschel Walker missed his mark by retiring from professional football, becoming a fake cop while pretending to be a real cop
, failing through a slew of faulty business practices and then going into politics. What Walker should have done instead of all of this was team up with his firstborn and start a reality TV show. (They could have called it “Sambo and Son.” This is just a missed opportunity all around.)

I say this because the U.S. Senate candidate hoping to represent Georgia just can’t seem to get ahead of the perpetual drama factory that is his personal life —a life full of domestic violence allegations, secret children and his abject inability to stop lying about virtually everything . Now, Walker’s aforementioned son, Christian Walker, appears to have turned on him.

According to Politico , it all started when the Daily Beast ran an article claiming Herschel once paid for a girlfriend’s abortion, an allegation the resident GOP “Black friend” vehemently denied and has threatened to sue the DB over.

What Walker probably wasn’t expecting was that his own tap-dancing flesh and blood —his own biological partner in shuck and jive—would respond to his abortion denial by launching an entire social media storm calling his dear old sunken place dad a liar who is “making a mockery” of his family.

“I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us,” Christian tweeted. “You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.”

“I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability,” he wrote in another tweet. “But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you.”

So, first off, I just have one question for Christian: Dis you?

Listen: Whatever is going on in the Walker household, there is no reason to feel even a modicum of sympathy for Christian Walker. This is the same man who essentially told pro-choice women they were too ugly to ever need an abortion. He’s called Black Lives Matter “ghetto ” and attacked Black people for being “racist.” And for the most part, all he’s ever used his social media platform to do is parrot generic GOPropoganda and stale talking points . So, really —f*** him and his pops.

Still, it’s wild to see Christian go so promptly from being one of his father’s most obnoxious cheerleaders to airing Herschel out like he was an old, dank mattress. (The kind of mattress that smells like it has been peed on by a bunch of old, white Republicans who have been drinking too much of their Black lapdog’s Kool-Aid.)

Meanwhile, Christian appears to have upset the MAGA Morphin White Power Rangers who are hoping to see their favorite Black lackey snag a U.S. Senate seat from his opponent, Sen. Rahael Warnock. (You know, the guy who doesn’t have more family drama than the House of the Dragon. )

Looks like Christian is about to find out the hard way how disposable conservative people of color are once they stop pleasing their right-wing overseers.

Also, maybe this boy needs to stop treating social media like it’s an alternative to the therapy he clearly needs. Just sayin’.

SEE ALSO:

Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’

Herschel Walker Campaign ‘Captains’ Include Accused Capitol Rioter And Fake GOP Elector


The post Christian Walker Turns On His Father Calling Herschel A Liar Who Is ‘Making A Mockery of Us’ appeared first on NewsOne .

