NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music stars are mourning the death of coal miner's daughter Loretta Lynn, whose family says she died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Lynn's biggest hits came in the 1960s and ’70s, including “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t...

HURRICANE MILLS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO