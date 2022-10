Phoenix, AZ—The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) reminds individual income taxpayers who received a 2021 calendar year tax filing extension–and have yet to file–have until Monday, October 17 to submit their tax returns. Corporate calendar year timely filers have until November 15. Partnership and S corporation returns were due September 15; fiduciary returns were due September 30.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO