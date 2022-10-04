Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Package delivered to Clay County Courthouse caused scare
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said a suspicious package left by a delivery driver on the steps at the courthouse contained only snacks.
Authorities investigating reported kidnapping, assault in Excelsior Springs
The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Excelsior Springs Police Department in investigating a reported kidnapping and sexual assault.
martincitytelegraph.com
Police standoff near 89th and Ward Parkway
The Kansas City Police Department reports a police standoff in the vicinity of 89th and Ward Parkway. The operation was called in regard to an aggravated assault suspect who is armed and barricaded inside of a residence. At about 12:15, officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Holly in...
Excelsior Springs police search home after reported kidnapping
Excelsior Springs police and the Clay County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman reported escaping a kidnapping and sexual assault.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clay County deputies will keep jobs after intoxicated video, public urination
All Clay County sheriff's deputies will undergo social media training after a video surfaced of two deputies intoxicated at a conference.
KCTV 5
KC police engage in standoff after suspect fires shot through door
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For hours, Kansas City police were engaged in a standoff with an assault suspect on Thursday. The suspect was ultimately taken into custody. It all began after officers went to the 9000 block of Holly St. after receiving a call at 12:15 p.m. about a disturbance in which shots had been fired.
Off-duty KCMO firefighter killed in Independence shooting
Independence police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Road Star gas station that killed an off-duty Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter.
kchi.com
Additional Bookings For Livingston County
Four bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday, Jackson County officers arrested 37-year-old Cheyenne Nicole Church of Kansas City on a probation violation warrant on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. She is held with bond set at $20,000. At 5:30...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Juan Gutierrez
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Juan Gutierrez is wanted on a Clay County warrant for child molestation. KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Gutierrez is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. His last known address was near Vivion Road and North Highland Avenue. Authorities indicated he is...
This Missouri High School Student Saved a Police Officer’s Life
You never know when you'll be in a situation where someone's life is on the line, but that's what happened to a Missouri high school student who is credited with saving a police officer's life who was injured in a shooting. NewsNation shared an interview with Ava Donegan, a 17-year-old...
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man was charged with two felonies in Johnson County on Tuesday, October 4. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a residence hall on the campus of the University of Central Missouri. Authorities observed a large broken mirror in the hallway near a room and also observed blood on the floor and on the door into the room. The officer asked the victim of the incident who had broken the mirror and the victim stated that Tylan Carter had allegedly broken it. The victim also stated that Carter had allegedly attacked her while there.
KMBC.com
Shots fired at FBI agents, police during investigation in rural Missouri
WARSAW, Mo. — Three people are in custody after a tense situation in rural Missouri early Friday. The Kansas City Division of the FBI said early Friday morning that the FBI was conducting an investigation in the 30,000 block of U.S. 64 in Warsaw, Missouri, when agents and police came under fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect of homicide at Independence apartment taken into custody in KCMO
A male suspect of a fatal shooting Saturday in Independence, Missouri, is in custody after being captured in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Independence Police Department.
KMBC.com
Police identify off-duty Kansas City firefighter killed in shooting at Independence gas station
An off-duty Kansas City firefighter was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon at an Independence gas station. Independence police said they were called about 2:30 p.m. to the Liquorland gas station near Sterling Avenue and U.S. 40 Highway. An eyewitness who asked that KMBC not show her face said the...
KMBC.com
Man, woman charged after 3 children died in Northland fire last year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and woman have been charged in connection with the deaths of three children who died in a fire last year in Kansas City's Northland. The Platte County Prosecutor's Office said David Hardy, 37, of Belton, was charged with felony child endangerment for possessing methamphetamine with children in his home. He was arrested Oct. 7, and is being held on $100,000 cash-only bond.
Blue Springs elementary school goes on lockout
A Blue Springs elementary school went under lockout on Thursday after it received a tip about a suspicious person in the area.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report Includes Unattended Death
Chillicothe Police officers responded to 113 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 7:38 am, Officer responded to the 700 block of Samuel Street for a resident finding an arrow on their property. The arrow was recovered by the Officer and the investigation as to its origin is to continue.
KMBC.com
Video shows fight that led to off-duty KC firefighter's death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: The video associated with this story contains disturbing video. A man suspected in the death of an off-duty Kansas City firefighter Thursday afternoon has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney for the Western...
Missouri trooper recognized for making 1,000th DWI stop
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper Cpl. Aaron Engelhart made the 1,000th DWI arrest of his career on Sept. 24.
Comments / 0