Liberty, MO

Police standoff near 89th and Ward Parkway

The Kansas City Police Department reports a police standoff in the vicinity of 89th and Ward Parkway. The operation was called in regard to an aggravated assault suspect who is armed and barricaded inside of a residence. At about 12:15, officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Holly in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Liberty, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Liberty, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

KC police engage in standoff after suspect fires shot through door

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For hours, Kansas City police were engaged in a standoff with an assault suspect on Thursday. The suspect was ultimately taken into custody. It all began after officers went to the 9000 block of Holly St. after receiving a call at 12:15 p.m. about a disturbance in which shots had been fired.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Additional Bookings For Livingston County

Four bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday, Jackson County officers arrested 37-year-old Cheyenne Nicole Church of Kansas City on a probation violation warrant on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. She is held with bond set at $20,000. At 5:30...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Juan Gutierrez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Juan Gutierrez is wanted on a Clay County warrant for child molestation. KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Gutierrez is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. His last known address was near Vivion Road and North Highland Avenue. Authorities indicated he is...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Warrensburg man was charged with two felonies in Johnson County on Tuesday, October 4. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a residence hall on the campus of the University of Central Missouri. Authorities observed a large broken mirror in the hallway near a room and also observed blood on the floor and on the door into the room. The officer asked the victim of the incident who had broken the mirror and the victim stated that Tylan Carter had allegedly broken it. The victim also stated that Carter had allegedly attacked her while there.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KMBC.com

Shots fired at FBI agents, police during investigation in rural Missouri

WARSAW, Mo. — Three people are in custody after a tense situation in rural Missouri early Friday. The Kansas City Division of the FBI said early Friday morning that the FBI was conducting an investigation in the 30,000 block of U.S. 64 in Warsaw, Missouri, when agents and police came under fire.
WARSAW, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KMBC.com

Man, woman charged after 3 children died in Northland fire last year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and woman have been charged in connection with the deaths of three children who died in a fire last year in Kansas City's Northland. The Platte County Prosecutor's Office said David Hardy, 37, of Belton, was charged with felony child endangerment for possessing methamphetamine with children in his home. He was arrested Oct. 7, and is being held on $100,000 cash-only bond.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report Includes Unattended Death

Chillicothe Police officers responded to 113 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 7:38 am, Officer responded to the 700 block of Samuel Street for a resident finding an arrow on their property. The arrow was recovered by the Officer and the investigation as to its origin is to continue.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMBC.com

Video shows fight that led to off-duty KC firefighter's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: The video associated with this story contains disturbing video. A man suspected in the death of an off-duty Kansas City firefighter Thursday afternoon has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney for the Western...
KANSAS CITY, MO

