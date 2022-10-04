Read full article on original website
Is staying up late bad for you? New research suggests night owls may have a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes
It’s long been said that the early bird gets the worm, and new research shows they may have other advantages as well. According to a study published in Experimental Physiology, our activity patterns and sleep cycles can impact our risk for Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Researchers out...
2 Morning Habits That Can Increase Your Risk Of Heart Disease, According To Cardiologists
The way you choose to start your morning impacts your whole day. And over time, the habits you form can have a major effect on your overall health—both good and bad. Whether it’s waking up early to get a killer workout in and shed pounds faster or eating a high-sugar meal to set you up for more cravings and overeating later in the day, your morning habits are crucial to wellbeing. This is especially true when it comes to the health of your heart.
Women urged to look out for small sign of a heart attack
Women are being warned to look out for a little-known sign of a heart attack after new research found that women are not aware of their risk of developing coronary heart disease. Watch the campaign video below:. The key risk factors for coronary heart disease are alcohol, smoking, a poor...
scitechdaily.com
New Research Links Red Meat Consumption to a 22% Higher Risk of Heart Disease
Blood sugar, general inflammation, and microbiome-related metabolites like TMAO seem to be more crucial in regulating heart disease risk than blood pressure or cholesterol levels. Is there a link between consuming more meat, particularly red and processed meat, and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease? If so, why? The effects...
Drinking tea may lower the risk of diabetes, heart disease and death, mounting research shows
Mounting evidence suggests that drinking several cups of tea per day has numerous health benefits, including lowering one's risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and overall mortality. The newest research on the subject, a review of 19 studies, will be presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes’s...
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds
Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer
A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40
It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
The Surprising Mineral You Should Eat More Of For Thinning Hair, Experts Say
If you struggle with hair loss, you may have tried a myriad of supplements and products in an attempt to correct and prevent the issue. From biotin shampoo to hair growth gummies, there’s a whole range of options on the market—but, as Lisa Richards, dietitian and creator of The Candida Diet, notes, “Unfortunately, for some this is a fruitless endeavor as their hair loss continues or never regrows.”
How often you go to the toilet every day can ‘predict your risk of heart attack’
WE'RE often told a 'normal' digestive tract cleanses itself of waste after each meal - suggesting regular pooping is healthy. But new research on toilet habits may have just flipped our understanding of healthy bowel movements on its head. Scientists from China have discovered that pooping frequently throughout the day...
The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut
Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
survivornet.com
Mom, 61, Having ‘Constant Bowel Movements’ Is Grateful She Went To The Doctor About Her Frequent Trips To The Bathroom: It Was Colon Cancer
Christine Amyes, 61, noticed changes in her bowel movements late last year, and when her bathroom trips became even more frequent, she thankfully went and got checked. It was bowel cancer (also known as colon cancer). Like many other bowel cancer survivors in the United Kingdom, Christine was made aware...
survivornet.com
Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
2 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Visceral Fat
Your diet isn’t just about the food you eat; it’s also important to pay attention to how the beverages you’re drinking impact your body, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape or lose weight. As it turns out, some drinks can be just as detrimental to your health as fattening snacks can be. In fact, a few beverages that may appear to be healthy options on the surface can actually lead to weight gain over time.
2 Drinks Dermatologists Say Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs Because They Speed Up Aging
This post has been updated since its initial 05/15/22 publish date to include more expert insight. In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with experts to learn more about two specific drinks that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts.
Phys.org
Research reveals bed bugs produce potentially dangerous amounts of histamine
University of Kentucky (UK) College of Agriculture, Food and Environment entomologists made eye-opening discoveries in a recent bed bug study, finding the bugs produce large amounts of histamine that may pose risks to humans. Histamine is a chemical compound the human body naturally produces that may cause inflammation and alert...
What are the side effects of the latest COVID booster shots?
Those seeking a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today will not be getting the original recipe of the shot, but instead, the bivalent booster meant to target the original strain of the virus and the current dominant strain, the omicron variant.
