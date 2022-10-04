Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
What is the viral ‘Belial, Behemoth, Beelzebub’ TikTok trend?
TikTokers are showing off the most chaotic pictures and videos of their pets as part of the viral ‘Belial, Behemoth, Beelzebub’ trend that’s going viral on the platform. Short-form video platform TikTok is one of the best places to stay up to date with the latest trends, and there are constantly new ones going viral on the app, inspiring thousands of users to participate.
PETS・
Even a Wicked New Pinhead Can’t Bring ‘Hellraiser’ Salvation
Every October, horror fans are treated to the acute displeasure of having to wade through the season’s selection of streamer-dumped genre content in search of any gems, lest they fall through the cracks and get lost forever. This can sometimes lead to exciting discoveries, things that are still flying under the radar after an extremely limited theatrical release, or bold and exciting projects from first-time directors that go for broke on gonzo gore (even if they aren’t all the most narratively sound).
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Krista Allen Gets Direct — Even With the Half of the Audience That Taylor Leaves ‘Big Mad’
When it comes to the world of The Bold and the Beautiful, there are “Tridge” fans and there are “Bridge” fans, and sometimes it seems like never the twain shall meet. That’s all well and good until viewers start attacking each other and the actors. Because sadly, as we all know, fandom plus the internet can too often turn into a toxic brew of opposing sides and very angry voices.
What It Was Like on the "Hocus Pocus 2" Set, From an Extra Who Lived the Magical Experience
Things have run amok (amok, amok) on Disney+ as October gets underway. The sequel to the much-loved Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" started streaming on Sept. 30, delighting young and old fans alike. Our favorite witches — the Sanderson sisters — are back and casting spells on a whole new crew of Salem, MA, residents. Among those portraying the fictional New Englanders is Jess Lee, a Rhode Island resident who channeled her affection for the 1993 original movie into a background gig in "Hocus Pocus 2."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hello, Cleveland! Everything You Want to Know About the House in 'A Christmas Story,' Including How To Stay There
In many ways, the film A Christmas Story seems to fly in the face of what a Christmas classic should be. All the main character, 9-year-old Ralphie Parker, wants for Christmas is an official Red Ryder, carbine action, two-hundred shot range model air rifle—even though everyone assures him, “You'll shoot your eye out!” Ralphie is also disappointed by Santa, fights a bully and is forced to put on a frighteningly pink pair of bunny pajamas made by his Aunt Clara. None of that seems like the warm and fuzzy makings of say, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and there's not much in the way of a Christmas Carol-like morality tale, either. But somehow, A Christmas Story has still become a cherished and beloved holiday tradition.
EW.com
Fairy Tale review: Stephen King's epic story takes an unexpected turn
Once upon a time, Stephen King wrote a fairy tale, although the prolific author takes a third of this book, or around 200 pages, to make clear that the title of his latest opus is entirely, enjoyably unironic. The lead character and narrator of Fairy Tale is teenager Charlie Reade,...
Mom warns Hocus Pocus 2 will 'unleash hell on your kids'
A mom in Texas is warning parents not to let their children watch the new Disney movie “Hocus Pocus 2,” saying they will “unleash hell” on their kids.
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Teaser Trailer Just Dropped, And Chris Pratt's Mario Voice Is Getting An...Interesting Reaction Online
There will be Jack Black Bowser music, folks!!!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abbey Clancy shows off her sensational figure in a skin-tight grey dress as she cosies up to her husband Peter Crouch at Chris Floyd's Not Just Pictures launch event in London
Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch put on a loved-up display on Thursday as they attended Chris Floyd's Not Just Pictures launch event held in the Pragnell showroom in London. The model, 36, showed off her sensational figure in a skin-tight grey midi dress as she cosied up to her husband Peter, 41.
poemhunter.com
The Beauty Of My Beloved Ma'am Poem by M. R. Malik
And in a meadow you taught. Imbued words into my blank paper by your 'quill smile'. While lying in the lawn to gaze at your flattering face;. as 'unrivalled ovals' in the woods. to the flower buds and rows,. to teach us psychology. not for reading our minds,. But to...
The video of the puppet playing the guitar got viral over internet
Grab Screenshot from Twitter's user Buitengebieden. The Internet never stops stunning us, and once again, I found something that will amaze you. A guitar-playing puppet video is going viral on social media. In the video, we see a puppet playing the guitar, producing lovely music. Music is so sweet that it touched the bottom of my heart, and I think you, too, feel like me.
Listen to Psalm One and Custom Made’s “Cristalle Jr.”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Psalm One spits like she needs to let every other rapper know they’re her son. On “Cristalle Jr.,” a standout track from her latest album Bigg Perrm, she flaunts her top dog status (“I’m the image, you the edit”) and sex appeal, while also airing out her distaste for vultures and manipulators. The tension gets heated in the second verse, where she blacks out over producer Custom Made’s synthetic horns and clacking drums. If you’re a scumbag, manipulative, or just generally wack, Psalm One isn’t someone you want to cross.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
getnews.info
An Intimate, Passionate, and Intoxicating Spectacle of Love – ADHD Rush Drops New Electronic Single
With his new single, “I Got To Get To You,” singer-songwriter ADHD Rush depicts a soulful vibe while simultaneously delivering a personal love letter. Underscored by love and passion, ADHD Rush’s dynamic new electronic single shows the world his unique and diverse musical palette. Be it his superb arrangements, compelling rhythms, and tunes that scintillate audiences or songwriting straight from the heart, ADHD Rush’s music has got it all!
poemhunter.com
What Does Don Morris From ‘Bling Empire’ Do for a Living?
In the second season of the Netflix reality show Bling Empire, viewers met Los Angeles socialite Mimi Morris and her businessman husband as they renewed their vows at a lavish party at home. But what is Don Morris's job?. Article continues below advertisement. Turns out, Don is a big-time CEO....
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Rainbow’ on Netflix, a Fantastical ‘Wizard of Oz’-Inspired Sort-Of-Musical Starring Spanish Pop Star Dora Postigo
Netflix movie Rainbow puts Spanish pop star Dora Postigo somewhere over that thing in the title, this being an almost-musical inspired by, mirroring and/or borrowing heavily from The Wizard of Oz. The film is a hybrid of trippy rock-musical-ish things like Pink Floyd: The Wall, magical-realism fantasies, road-trip sagas and surrealist drama. It feels like a risky experiment for director/co-writer Paco Leon (co-writing with Javier Gullon) – but maybe it’ll pay off. RAINBOW: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Sometimes everything falls into sync for Dora (Postigo). She walks through town and the music she hears unites the steps and...
Limberlost by Robbie Arnott review – a sweet and moving song of man and landscape
Some small, personal mythologies are inevitable: stories that get told and retold – to others, to ourselves. For Ned, the main character in Tasmanian Robbie Arnott’s third novel, these coalesce around a single teenage summer. His brothers – “soundless, inscrutable” Bill; charming, reckless Toby – are away at war. His father and sister, Maggie, are stoic but distant, racked by unspoken dread. All three get on with the business of the family orchard in the island’s north (Limberlost, named for the natural haven in Ned’s dead mother’s favourite book). Ned is otherwise left largely to his own devices. Specifically, hunting rabbits to sell for pelts, to buy a boat. Or, not so much a boat as “what he’d feel in the grip of its planks”: a soft freedom, a means to enact competence, physically, in the world.
Comments / 0