Read full article on original website
Related
pmg-va.com
Eugene Harlow Dowling, 88
Eugene Harlow Dowling, 88, of Fries, Va., passed away Oct. 3, 2022. He was born in Grayson County, Va., on Sept. 28, 1934, to Roby Sidney and Myrtle Williams Dowling. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son and several sisters and brothers. He is...
pmg-va.com
Ayako "Bo" Aiko Hunt, 95
Ayako “Bo” Aiko Hunt was born in Kekaha, Hawaii, on the island of Kauai. She stepped into the light of paradise from her home in Woodlawn, Va., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 95 years of age. She was preceded in death by husband, Wallace Hunt; parents, Yuso and Kame Oshiro; sisters, Edith Chiyomi Kamida, Shigeko Eguchi, Katsuko Oshiro; and brothers, Yuken Oshiro and Albert Mitsuo Oshiro.
pmg-va.com
Mattie Lee “Penny” Hall, 95
Mattie Lee “Penny” Hall, 95, of Independence, Va., passed away on Sept. 16, 2022. She was born in Sparta, N.C., on May 19, 1927, to Disa and Jay Sanders. She is survived by her four daughters, Lizabeth and Bud Holdaway of Independence, Va., Becky Felts of Galax, Va., Mandy Carr of Independence, Va., and Kay Billings of Independence, Va.; her son, Charles Wayne Hall and Diane McGill of Sparta, N.C.; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a cousin; and several nieces and nephews.
pmg-va.com
Wytheville Concert Series begins new season
WYTHEVILLE — The Wytheville Concert Series kicks off its 13th season on Oct. 8 at the Wytheville Presbyterian Church, with a special trip back in time to hear Bach’s timeless music performed on period instruments. Rick Dolan is a versatile musician, performing on violin, viola and baroque violin....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pmg-va.com
Firefighters, citizens rescue man stuck in tree
The Galax Volunteer Fire Department rescued a man who was cutting branches and became stuck up a tree due to equipment failure on Oct. 3. Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Clover Street in Galax at 8:25 p.m. and found the man stuck over 50 feet in the air. His equipment, including a climbing shoes and a rope, had malfunctioned, stranding him there.
pmg-va.com
SPORTS SHORTS
The Carroll County Special Olympics invites all area runners and walkers to participate in the 2022 Boo Ridge 5K and Fun Run, set for Saturday, Oct. 8 at Hillsville Elementary School. The event returns after a two-year absence due to COVID-19 and is the seventh renewal of the race overall. All entrants receive a T-shirt. Copy and paste the following link onto your browser to reach the registration page: https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Hillsville/BooRidge.
Comments / 0