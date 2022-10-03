Mattie Lee “Penny” Hall, 95, of Independence, Va., passed away on Sept. 16, 2022. She was born in Sparta, N.C., on May 19, 1927, to Disa and Jay Sanders. She is survived by her four daughters, Lizabeth and Bud Holdaway of Independence, Va., Becky Felts of Galax, Va., Mandy Carr of Independence, Va., and Kay Billings of Independence, Va.; her son, Charles Wayne Hall and Diane McGill of Sparta, N.C.; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a cousin; and several nieces and nephews.

