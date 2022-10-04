Read full article on original website
President Biden visits IBM to announce $20B investment in Hudson Valley
President Joe Biden took part in a Thursday afternoon announcement at the IBM facility in Poughkeepsie.
Biden hails IBM's $20 billion New York manufacturing deal
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Oct 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday championed his administration's push to subsidize U.S. semiconductor chip manufacturing and boost blue-collar jobs at a visit to an IBM Corp (IBM.N) facility in New York.
US News and World Report
Micron to Invest up to $100 Billion in Semiconductor Factory in New York
(Reuters) -Chipmaker Micron Technology said on Tuesday that it planned to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a computer chip factory complex in upstate New York, in a bid to boost domestic chip manufacturing. The project, which Micron claims will be the world's largest...
tipranks.com
Micron to Set Up $100 Billion Chip Unit in New York
Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is setting up a chipmaking unit in New York for about $100 billion, reports the New York Times. The significant development comes fresh on the heels of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) planning a chipmaking unit in Ohio and the passage of the CHIPS Act. Will MU Stock Go Up?. Micron...
How Low Can Micron Technology Stock Go?
This cyclical downturn in the chip industry is now in full force. Strap in for a wild ride.
techunwrapped.com
Micron to build America’s largest chip factory
Micron Technology has announced that will invest 20,000 million dollars in the construction which has been described as the largest semiconductor factory in the United States to date. In addition, he has pointed out that those 20,000 million may only be the beginning of the investment, since it is possible that over the next 20 years it will spend up to 100,000 million dollars to expand it.
Biden touts recent IBM, Micron investments amid broader economic concerns
President Biden traveled to New York on Thursday to tout another major manufacturing investment, this time from IBM, as a sign of confidence among business leaders in the U.S. economy. Amid concerns about gas prices, broader inflation and rising interest rates, Biden on Thursday sought to focus on a particular bright spot for the administration:…
kitco.com
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
Biden visiting New York with IBM poised to announce $20B program; what to know
President Joe Biden's will visit IBM's Poughkeepsie campus. IBM is expected to announce a $20 billion investment over the next decade.
Biden has $52 billion for semiconductors. Today, work begins to spend that windfall
President Biden is touting new semiconductor investments in New York today. Back at the White House, a new team is meeting with cabinet members to work out how to spend $52 billion from Congress.
Biden: Micron’s computer chip deal in Syracuse area ‘another win for America’
Washington – President Joe Biden today praised Micron Technology’s commitment to build a mega-complex of computer chip plants in Syracuse’s northern suburbs. “To those who doubted that America could dominate the industries of the future, I say this – you should never bet against the American people,” Biden said in a statement.
tipranks.com
Semiconductor Stocks Soar on Potential Chip Export Curbs on China
The U.S. government is on track to restore the domestic semiconductor industry’s past glory, with more export curbs expected to be announced in the coming days. The trade war between the U.S. and China took another leap as the Biden administration is trying to restore the semiconductor industry back to its home ground away from China, according to the Wall Street Journal.
