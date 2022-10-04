Read full article on original website
Ciara shares her secrets for healthy eating with kids ... with some treats sprinkled in
Ciara is passionate about health and wants to pass her healthy habits on to her three children. But that doesn't mean she always says no to sweet treats for Future, 8, Sienna, 5, and Win, 2. “I think life is about balance. In general, and especially when it comes to...
Here are the 23 funniest parents on social media this week
There's a chill in the air, and that can only mean one thing: It's almost time for your kid to declare exactly which expensive costume they want for Halloween, only to change their mind again on October 28!. Grab a handful of something pumpkin spiced and a latte. It's time...
Parents with 3 kids of a different race share their story: ‘Families don’t have to match’
Sadie and Jarvis Sampson are spreading the message that “families don’t have to match.”. “It's our motto,” Sadie, 26, told TODAY Parents. Sadie and Jarvis, 28, are Black, while their 3-year-old son, Ezra is white. The couple’s 18-month-old twin daughters, Journee and Destinee, are white and Mexican.
What is the cough drop sign? Viral tweet perfectly sums up what it's like to have ADHD
Dr. Ned Hallowell coined the term "the cough drop sign" in his 1994 book, "Driven to Distraction," based on a story a patient told him. But the psychiatrist and leading ADHD expert, who has the condition himself, has experienced his own version of the anecdote many times in his life.
Valerie Bertinelli is encouraging fans to start a walking routine with inspirational video
Welcome to the Start TODAY Walking Challenge sponsored by Easy Spirit. Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to join the challenge with Al Roker and receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox. Then, join us on the Start TODAY Facebook group for tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan — and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!
