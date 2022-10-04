ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Water Line Work Slows Yakima Traffic Thursday

Yakima City crews have been busy this week with a lot of water line work before the cold weather arrives in the valley. More water line work happens Thursday that will result in traffic restrictions. City officials say the work hapens on North 16th Avenue between Madison Avenue and Hathaway Street from 5:00 am 3:30 pm, Thursday. The work will result in traffic being limited to one lane in both directions in the project area.
Yakima Driver Alert Emphasis Patrols Underway

Yakima Police say a special speed emphasis patrol is now underway until the end of the year. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says Patrol Officers are now obligated to make at least 3 to 4 traffic stops every day and either warn or ticket drivers. The chief is very concerned...
Saturday UTV Crash Kills Two in Yakima

A Saturday morning crash in Yakima resulted in the deaths of two people. Yakima Police say and officer spotted the Polaris RZR UTV vehicle driving on River Road From 40th Avenue early Saturday morning and tried to stop the vehicle after it appeared the driver was racing in the area. But the side-by-side UTV (ultimate terrain vehicle) driver took off at a high speed through the warehouse area leading to River Road near 27th Ave. The officer stopped the chase and later found the vehicle crashed in the area after the driver struck a BNSF Railway embankment.
Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy

Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level

In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
The Top 4 Most Expensive Restaurant Meals in Yakima

It's bound to happen. You are on a date in a restaurant somewhere and you or your date thinks, "I'll have the most expensive thing on the menu!" Well, maybe once you look over this list you will save up your coins and treat yourself or someone special to one of the most expensive restaurant meals in Yakima!
The Top 4 Great places to get Pumpkins in Eastern Washington

Break out the goblins, ghouls, and Jack-O-Lanterns, Halloween isn't far away, which means it's the perfect time to start carving up Pumpkins for your decor in or outside of the house. Some of the greatest Halloween memories we have are the days of going to a pumpkin patch to pick out our own pumpkins.
Yakima Juvenile Shooting and Crash Suspect Makes Bail For Release

A 17-year-old suspect arrested September 16 following a shooting and crash in Yakima in which three women were killed has been released from juvenile jail. Attorney's for the teen who is facing a charge of vehicular homicide were able to convince a judge last week to lower his bail from $250,000 to $150,000.
Looking For a Job? Worksource Yakima Can Help

A lot of jobs are open in Yakima County today but where do you find a listing and resources to help you get a job? You'll find that information at Worksource Yakima which is holding an open house on Tuesday, October 4 in Union Gap. Your chance to get familiar...
Halloween Inspiration? Locals Works of Art Are Spooky & Stunning!

Local make-up artist @_jennyydior is back at it again with incredible transformations for the Halloween season. She's counting down the 31 days with terrifying and gorgeous creations daily! She's taking requests, so take a gander at the stunning transformations below and stay tuned for updated photos as the art continues to roll in!
Our Top 5 Haunted Houses to check out for Halloween

It's the perfect time of year to hang out with goblins and ghouls while enjoying the spooky aesthetic of some fantastic haunted houses in the Pacific North West. If you're looking for some good scares or just a fun place for the kids to hang out we have them all.
