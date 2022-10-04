ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com

Suspect in Mad River Hospital Bomb Threat Known for ‘Behavioral Health’ Issues, Arcata Police Say; No Actual Threat to Hospital

On 10/8/2022 at about 11:57am, officers from the Arcata Police Department responded to Mad River Community Hospital on the report of a bomb threat. While responding to secure the hospital, which had been placed on a lockdown per their protocol, Arcata Communications was able to quickly identify the caller. The caller is known to the Arcata Police Department from previous contacts with them which have consisted of behavioral health assistance. Due to these prior contacts with Arcata Police Officers, it was quickly determined that there was no threat to the hospital or community.
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

THE ECONEWS REPORT: PG&E Spraying, and the Spraying Last Time

News of PG&E spraying power poles alarmed Humboldt County residents. Humboldt, Trinity, and Mendocino Counties have a long and storied history in challenging the application of pesticides. On this week’s EcoNews, Gang Green talks to two veterans of the Pesticide Wars, Larry Glass of Safe Alternatives for our Forest Environment...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
Eureka, CA
Government
City
Eureka, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Trinity County Sheriff’s Office experiencing system outage Saturday

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office says that they are experiencing a system outage as of Saturday. All 911 calls are currently being routed through Shascom. TCSC says that for non-emergencies call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 530-623-8126 or 530-623-8127. You can also email them...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Courthouse News Service

Humboldt County sued over marijuana grow dragnet

(CN) — Landowners in Humboldt County claim the county imposes harsh fines and offers no opportunity to answer its trumped up marijuana growing charges. According to the class action filed Wednesday in federal court, Humboldt County fines landowners hundreds of thousands of dollars — and in the case of one couple, over $1 million — for allegedly cultivating marijuana without a permit and is doing so without an investigation or the opportunity for landowners to defend themselves.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County Cannabis Abatement Program “Unconstitutional,” Says the Institute for Justice Which Today Filed a Federal Class Action Lawsuit

Video posted this morning by the Institute for Justice which features three local abatement cases previously covered by Redheaded Blackbelt. This morning, The Institute for Justice (IJ) in partnership with abated local landowners (featured earlier in articles on Redheaded Blackbelt) filed a class-action lawsuit against Humboldt County. The nationally acclaimed, non profit, human rights law firm filed the suit on behalf of all 1219 Humboldt County cannabis abatement recipients, which they claim have been the victim of “The County’s code enforcement policy [that] is designed to squeeze every dollar it can from legalized marijuana, often at the expense of innocent people.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Arrested in Eureka After Allegation of Domestic Violence

Please note the incident occurred at the Shell Station on Myrtle–not the Chevron as inaccurately stated by our reporter. [Video by Ryan Hutson]. A little before 1 p.m., Eureka Police responded to the Shell station on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka for the report of a domestic violence incident. When...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

EPD Serves Search Warrant Near 20-30 Park This Morning

This morning, the Eureka Police Department and members of the Humboldt County Swat Team served a warrant around 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Pine Street just north of 20-30 Park. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Bearcat was also at the scene. At this point, EPD spokesperson Brittany Powell...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Bongio Steps Down From Chair Position; Planning Commission Approves Apology Letter for Racist Comments

Humboldt County Planning Commissioner Alan Bongio quietly stepped down from his position as chair sometime prior to Thursday’s meeting, handing the reins over to Noah Levy, who stepped up from his vice-chair position to lead the night’s proceedings. The resignation had been requested by the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors, who unanimously censured Bongio at their September 20 meeting.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: For These Entrepreneurs, a Mobile Bar Operating Out of a Horse Trailer Has Been Both a Business and a Path From Solitude to Community

The Pony Keg Mobile Bar was a 1970s horse trailer. At least until the day co-owners and operators, Kara Bennett and Hailee Nolte purchased it from a Craigslist seller in Sacramento. Today, it is pink, repurposed and filled with a collection of decorative mementos that make it quintessential Humboldt. “It’s...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

The Tuluwat Island Massacre in its Time

Archeologists have determined that Wiyot people occupied Indian Island for at least 1,000 years — possibly much longer — including the village of Tuluwat, one of the several locations where the tribe held annual World Renewal ceremonies. During one of these ceremonies, the night of Feb. 26, 1860, Tuluwat was one of about a dozen Wiyot sites attacked simultaneously in coordinated raids. Several hundred Native people (it's hard to obtain an accurate count), mostly women and children, were killed while the men were away replenishing their food supplies. They were massacred by white settlers who had settled in the area since 1850 as part of the California Gold Rush. There were few survivors. Contemporary accounts in local media, and by the man who bought the island, show wildly different views ranging from incitement to horror.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Willow: A Sweet but Anxious Girl Looking for an Owner to Call Her Own

This information is provided by 24petconnet.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Hi, I’m Willow! I’m a female Pit bull mix. I’m a sweet girl who will benefit from a home that I can settle in to and get lots of consistent love and attention. I do have separation anxiety, so I will need a family that understands that and will be patient with me.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

14-Year-Old Arcata High Student Taken Into Custody After Online Threats Prompt Campus Lockdown

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 11:00am, the Arcata Police Department responded to Arcata High School to investigate school threats posted to social media. School staff and investigators identified a 14-year-old Arcata High student as the subject who posted the threat. APD took the juvenile into custody, off-campus, without incident. He was booked into the Humboldt County Juvenile Hall for a violation of Penal Code section 422-Criminal Threats.
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

THE CANNABIS CONVERSATION: Farewell, Humboldt

It is with some sadness I share that I’ve left Humboldt. After 43 years in the area, I moved to SoCal to serve as Grow Manager for Glass House Farms. I’ll be working on exciting collaborations in the area of genetics and am excited to farm at scale.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

2 Deaths, 2 New Hospitalizations, 147 New Cases

Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 60s and one in their 70s. Two new hospitalizations were also reported including a resident in their 50s and one aged 80 or older. An additional 119 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

