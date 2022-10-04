Sanibel Island’s Historic Lighthouse Still Stands Amid The Destruction From Hurricane Ian

Wikimedia Commons

It is believed that explorer Juan Ponce de Leon discovered 12-mile-long Sanibel Island in 1513 while searching for the fountain of youth. He named the island Santa Isybella after Queen Isabella, and centuries later, in 1884, island settlers constructed the Sanibel Island Light, otherwise known as the Sanibel Lighthouse. In modern times, the lighthouse has served as the familiar backdrop to beautiful days at the beach for residents and visitors alike.

When Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, this barrier island, home to 6,500 residents, was ravaged. Houses and apartment complexes were torn apart. Businesses, resorts and mobile home parks were flooded. Residents lost power and water. Several suffered injuries, and four deaths have been confirmed. In addition, multiple portions of the Sanibel Causeway, a series of bridges connecting the island to mainland Florida were destroyed.

However, the iron lighthouse on the eastern end of Sanibel Island remains standing.

The Sanibel Island Light is not out of danger yet, though. Lighthouse Digest Magazine shared photos of the lighthouse before and after Ian hit on Facebook.

“KEEPERS HOUSES ARE NOW GONE. THE LIGHTHOUSE IS IN DANGER OF COLLAPSE,” wrote Lighthouse Digest Magazine in the post. “Look closely and you will notice that the bottom of one of the support legs is gone, and erosion under the other legs puts the lighthouse in a precarious position. There is also some other minor damage to the tower.”

Officials have not yet announced when repairs to the causeway will begin. The lack of road access impedes much of the cleanup and rebuilding on the island. Evacuees have not been allowed back, and the fire department warned those who remained on the island that Sunday would be the final day to drive them to the makeshift ferry service.

City Manager Dana Souza emphasized that the island is not currently safe.

“Sanibel remains under a 24-hour curfew, and we ask people not to go to the island,” Souza said in a briefing on Saturday. “We don’t want people staying on the island. We know that you’re anxious to do that, but it’s still a dangerous situation out there.”

But the Sanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce encouraged residents to look to the lighthouse for hope.

“Lighthouses are traditionally known as symbols of strength, resiliency, hope and security,” the organization wrote in a Facebook post with a photo of the damaged structure.

“While we are heartbroken by the devastation Hurricane Ian has caused our beloved islands, our business community is strong and resilient,” the post continued. “We are resolved to rebuild. As we navigate through these uncharted waters, let the Sanibel Lighthouse be your beacon of hope and light.”