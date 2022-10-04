Read full article on original website
Water Line Work Slows Yakima Traffic Thursday
Yakima City crews have been busy this week with a lot of water line work before the cold weather arrives in the valley. More water line work happens Thursday that will result in traffic restrictions. City officials say the work hapens on North 16th Avenue between Madison Avenue and Hathaway Street from 5:00 am 3:30 pm, Thursday. The work will result in traffic being limited to one lane in both directions in the project area.
Traffic Alert: Asphalt Repair Begins in Yakima
YAKIMA, WA: Drivers in Yakima will need to plan travel ahead of time on Friday, October 7th as crews repair asphalt. Work on Queen Avenue and South 10th Avenue begins at 7:00 am and lasts until 3:30 pm. Delays are to be expected with lanes in both directions being restricted to one lane. Lanes will also be reduced to one lane on South 1st St. between East King Street and Russell Lane from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm.
Hit-and-run blocks traffic along MLK Blvd
YAKIMA, Wash. - A three-car crash temporarily blocked two lanes of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard for about an hour on October 6, according to the Yakima Police Department. It is reported that three cars were going east on MLK Boulevard when the crash occurred, and some people ran from the scene.
“I would be mad, I’d really be mad,” said one downtown Yakima employee as pay-to-park is in the works
YAKIMA, Wash. — Many small business employees downtown said they fear losing customers and paying for parking themselves. Parking lots and on-street parking may require payment around downtown Yakima. City council members are hosting a public discussion at next week’s meeting. “I would be mad, I’d really be...
Yakima Herald Republic
Helicopter airlifts more than 9 tons of trash from abandoned homeless camps along Yakima, Naches rivers
They were dropped from the sky, huge white trash bags weighing about 250 pounds each. Early Wednesday, a helicopter began airlifting the bags filled with garbage and other debris left behind at abandoned campsites along the Yakima and Naches rivers and dropped them in an open area near Rotary Park just off 18th Street in Terrace Heights.
Lake Wenatchee-area fires show growth, send off more smoke
The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee were more active Wednesday in temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, creating extra smoke that drifted into the already besieged Wenatchee Valley. In addition, the incident management team on the White River, Irving Peak and Minnow Ridge fires has been setting tactical...
Yakima Driver Alert Emphasis Patrols Underway
Yakima Police say a special speed emphasis patrol is now underway until the end of the year. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says Patrol Officers are now obligated to make at least 3 to 4 traffic stops every day and either warn or ticket drivers. The chief is very concerned...
Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours
BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
‘It looks like a massive garbage dump’: Yakima Co. removes riverside encampments
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County staff have taken apart a half-dozen abandoned encampments and collected more than nine tons of debris along the way, finding plain garbage, hazardous waste, electronics and even a whole bedframe. “In terms of what you see out there, it’s everything,” Yakima County Public Services...
Series of suspicious fires in Selah
SELAH, Wash. - The Selah Fire Department has reported a series of suspicious fires across a 12-hour period in the Wenas Valley. The three fires on October 6 are still being investigated, but Fire Chief Jim Lange calls them all "questionable in nature." SFD is asking for the community's help...
New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - A one size fits all approach doesn't always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it's the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
17-year-old crashes into tree after reckless driving
YAKIMA, Wash. - A 17-year-old crashed into a tree while trying to avoid police around Nob Hill Boulevard and 7th Avenue, according to the Yakima Police Department. The teenager was reportedly driving recklessly in a truck in the morning of October 6 when an officer tried to pull them over.
Avoid area of Sunnyside and Potomac
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department are responding to a vehicle collision in the area of Sunnyside and Potomac. All Westbound lanes from Washington Parkway to Nina Drive are closed. Officials say to avoid the area to allow first responders...
Want To Help Those in Need in Yakima? Your Chance Comes Saturday
It's time to help those in need in our community by helping to fill the shelves of food banks in Yakima. It's called the Operation Harvest Food Drive by Yakima Rotary Clubs and the collection happens Saturday with your help. You get a bag on your porch? Volunteers will be...
REPORT: Household bills in Kennewick, Yakima rising beyond national average
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone in the Tri-Cities and Yakima areas that new research suggests the cost of living has risen exponentially in their communities. According to information compiled by Doxo, the average amount of money spent on the 10 most common...
ATV collision kills two young adults in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — Two young adults were killed in an ATV collision around 1 a.m. on October 1, 2022 around River Road near 27th Avenue. An officer with the Yakima Police Department noted the 2022 Polaris RZR Wheeled ATV speeding east on River Road around 40th Avenue, reporting it might have been racing another vehicle.
Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy
Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
Two men evade canines after possible Yakima burglary
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is reporting a possible burglary occurred around 9 a.m. in the 300 block of E Selah Road. Two men reportedly rammed the homeowner's car and ran away. No injuries have been reported, according to YCSO. It is not immediately clear if anything...
Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault
WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
