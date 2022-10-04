ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 KATS

Water Line Work Slows Yakima Traffic Thursday

Yakima City crews have been busy this week with a lot of water line work before the cold weather arrives in the valley. More water line work happens Thursday that will result in traffic restrictions. City officials say the work hapens on North 16th Avenue between Madison Avenue and Hathaway Street from 5:00 am 3:30 pm, Thursday. The work will result in traffic being limited to one lane in both directions in the project area.
nbcrightnow.com

Traffic Alert: Asphalt Repair Begins in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA: Drivers in Yakima will need to plan travel ahead of time on Friday, October 7th as crews repair asphalt. Work on Queen Avenue and South 10th Avenue begins at 7:00 am and lasts until 3:30 pm. Delays are to be expected with lanes in both directions being restricted to one lane. Lanes will also be reduced to one lane on South 1st St. between East King Street and Russell Lane from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Hit-and-run blocks traffic along MLK Blvd

YAKIMA, Wash. - A three-car crash temporarily blocked two lanes of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard for about an hour on October 6, according to the Yakima Police Department. It is reported that three cars were going east on MLK Boulevard when the crash occurred, and some people ran from the scene.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Government
ncwlife.com

Lake Wenatchee-area fires show growth, send off more smoke

The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee were more active Wednesday in temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, creating extra smoke that drifted into the already besieged Wenatchee Valley. In addition, the incident management team on the White River, Irving Peak and Minnow Ridge fires has been setting tactical...
WENATCHEE, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima Driver Alert Emphasis Patrols Underway

Yakima Police say a special speed emphasis patrol is now underway until the end of the year. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says Patrol Officers are now obligated to make at least 3 to 4 traffic stops every day and either warn or ticket drivers. The chief is very concerned...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours

BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
BENTON CITY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Lane
nbcrightnow.com

Series of suspicious fires in Selah

SELAH, Wash. - The Selah Fire Department has reported a series of suspicious fires across a 12-hour period in the Wenas Valley. The three fires on October 6 are still being investigated, but Fire Chief Jim Lange calls them all "questionable in nature." SFD is asking for the community's help...
SELAH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - ​A one size fits all approach doesn't always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it's the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

17-year-old crashes into tree after reckless driving

YAKIMA, Wash. - A 17-year-old crashed into a tree while trying to avoid police around Nob Hill Boulevard and 7th Avenue, according to the Yakima Police Department. The teenager was reportedly driving recklessly in a truck in the morning of October 6 when an officer tried to pull them over.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Snake#Road Work#Birds#Construction Maintenance
kidnewsradio.com

Avoid area of Sunnyside and Potomac

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department are responding to a vehicle collision in the area of Sunnyside and Potomac. All Westbound lanes from Washington Parkway to Nina Drive are closed. Officials say to avoid the area to allow first responders...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
nbcrightnow.com

ATV collision kills two young adults in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two young adults were killed in an ATV collision around 1 a.m. on October 1, 2022 around River Road near 27th Avenue. An officer with the Yakima Police Department noted the 2022 Polaris RZR Wheeled ATV speeding east on River Road around 40th Avenue, reporting it might have been racing another vehicle.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
94.5 KATS

Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy

Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Two men evade canines after possible Yakima burglary

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is reporting a possible burglary occurred around 9 a.m. in the 300 block of E Selah Road. Two men reportedly rammed the homeowner's car and ran away. No injuries have been reported, according to YCSO. It is not immediately clear if anything...
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault

WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Chronicle

Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
WENATCHEE, WA
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy