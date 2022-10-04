Read full article on original website
Spring ISD working to fix findings of statewide school safety audits
Three Spring ISD campuses have been audited so far by the Texas School Safety Center, and more will be audited this month. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Four safety issues were identified at Spring ISD buildings during mandated random door audits, but the district is working to fix each problem, district police announced Oct. 4.
Friendswood continues providing water conservation education for students
The program, "Be a Water Detective: Learning to be Water Wise," provides water conservation education to elementary and middle school students and provides each student with a Water Wise activity kit. (Courtesy Pexels) Up to 510 Friendswood students will have access to water conservation education. Friendswood City Council authorized an...
