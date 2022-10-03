ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

astateredwolves.com

Johnnie Lang Jr. Named to Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (10/4/22) – Arkansas State running back Johnnie Lang Jr. was recognized on the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll following his performance in the win over ULM, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Tuesday. Lang Jr. became the third player in Sun Belt Conference history, first since 2010, and...
