Overland Park, KS

KSNT News

18-year-old seriously injured in Kansas car crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – An 18-year-old male sustained serious injuries during a car crash in Franklin County on Thursday. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:24 p.m. on Oct. 6 a Chevy Silverado 1500 was traveling north on Interstate 35 near mile marker 198 when the driver side tires dropped off the road […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
Cars
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Accidents
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
kmmo.com

HOLDEN MAN FATALLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Holden man was fatally injured in a one-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Thursday, October 6. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 23-year-old Rayne Shields failed to negotiate a curve, skidded sideways, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle. Shields was pronounced deceased...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Man, woman charged after 3 children died in Northland fire last year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and woman have been charged in connection with the deaths of three children who died in a fire last year in Kansas City's Northland. The Platte County Prosecutor's Office said David Hardy, 37, of Belton, was charged with felony child endangerment for possessing methamphetamine with children in his home. He was arrested Oct. 7, and is being held on $100,000 cash-only bond.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Leavenworth man hospitalized after motorcycle collides with sedan

LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth man was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a 75-year-old man’s sedan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 73 and Gilman Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
northeastnews.net

Kansas City firefighter dies in off-duty tragedy

Kansas City firefighter Anthony “Tony” Santi died on Thursday, Oct. 6, off-duty at a gas station in Independence, Mo. Greater Kansas City Local 42, the union Santi belonged to, said in a release that Santi was attempting to come to the defense of a gas station employee near US 40 Highway and Sterling Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC police engage in standoff after suspect fires shot through door

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For hours, Kansas City police were engaged in a standoff with an assault suspect on Thursday. The suspect was ultimately taken into custody. It all began after officers went to the 9000 block of Holly St. after receiving a call at 12:15 p.m. about a disturbance in which shots had been fired.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Police searching for 2 people who fled crash scene near 37th, Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for two people who fled the scene of a crash Monday evening near 37th Street and Prospect Avenue. Authorities said the wreck, which was reported just before 6 p.m., happened when the driver of a Saturn was trying to turn left into an auto repair shop on the west side of Prospect Avenue and was hit by a Chrysler 300 heading south.
KANSAS CITY, MO

