Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Driver dies from injuries days after being struck by vehicle running from KCPD
A second person has died following a two-vehicle crash earlier this week involving a suspect that was running from Kansas City, Missouri police.
Six taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-435
Six people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Johnson County.
18-year-old seriously injured in Kansas car crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – An 18-year-old male sustained serious injuries during a car crash in Franklin County on Thursday. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:24 p.m. on Oct. 6 a Chevy Silverado 1500 was traveling north on Interstate 35 near mile marker 198 when the driver side tires dropped off the road […]
Lenexa man seriously injured in crash on I-635 after falling asleep at the wheel, KHP says
A 60-year-old Lenexa, Kansas man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning after falling asleep at the wheel.
kmmo.com
HOLDEN MAN FATALLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Holden man was fatally injured in a one-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Thursday, October 6. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 23-year-old Rayne Shields failed to negotiate a curve, skidded sideways, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle. Shields was pronounced deceased...
KMBC.com
Man, woman charged after 3 children died in Northland fire last year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and woman have been charged in connection with the deaths of three children who died in a fire last year in Kansas City's Northland. The Platte County Prosecutor's Office said David Hardy, 37, of Belton, was charged with felony child endangerment for possessing methamphetamine with children in his home. He was arrested Oct. 7, and is being held on $100,000 cash-only bond.
WIBW
Leavenworth man hospitalized after motorcycle collides with sedan
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth man was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a 75-year-old man’s sedan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 73 and Gilman Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
northeastnews.net
Kansas City firefighter dies in off-duty tragedy
Kansas City firefighter Anthony “Tony” Santi died on Thursday, Oct. 6, off-duty at a gas station in Independence, Mo. Greater Kansas City Local 42, the union Santi belonged to, said in a release that Santi was attempting to come to the defense of a gas station employee near US 40 Highway and Sterling Avenue.
KCTV 5
KC police engage in standoff after suspect fires shot through door
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For hours, Kansas City police were engaged in a standoff with an assault suspect on Thursday. The suspect was ultimately taken into custody. It all began after officers went to the 9000 block of Holly St. after receiving a call at 12:15 p.m. about a disturbance in which shots had been fired.
KMBC.com
Police identify off-duty Kansas City firefighter killed in shooting at Independence gas station
An off-duty Kansas City firefighter was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon at an Independence gas station. Independence police said they were called about 2:30 p.m. to the Liquorland gas station near Sterling Avenue and U.S. 40 Highway. An eyewitness who asked that KMBC not show her face said the...
Excelsior Springs police search home after reported kidnapping
Excelsior Springs police and the Clay County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman reported escaping a kidnapping and sexual assault.
Authorities investigating reported kidnapping, assault in Excelsior Springs
The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Excelsior Springs Police Department in investigating a reported kidnapping and sexual assault.
KMBC.com
Police searching for 2 people who fled crash scene near 37th, Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for two people who fled the scene of a crash Monday evening near 37th Street and Prospect Avenue. Authorities said the wreck, which was reported just before 6 p.m., happened when the driver of a Saturn was trying to turn left into an auto repair shop on the west side of Prospect Avenue and was hit by a Chrysler 300 heading south.
One dead, two in hospital after car runs from police and crashes
One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a vehicle sped away from police, crashed into a stopped vehicle and caught fire early Sunday morning.
Early morning shooting leaves two people dead in Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after two people were found shot and killed outside a home early Friday morning.
KMBC.com
The armed carjacking of a Kansas City high schooler ends in a high-speed chase with police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old girl was the victim of two different gun crimes Wednesday morning, including a carjacking at gunpoint in her high school’s parking lot. According to Kansas City Police and her mother Carol Ready, the first incident happened when Elnora Owens, 17, was caught in the crossfire between two people.
Man found guilty in 2 incidents where he terrorized his victims
A Tonganoxie, Kansas, man was convicted Friday after forcing one family's car to crash into a tree and screaming he would hurt a customer in a store.
Two people shot at Kansas City, Kansas park Friday evening
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Friday evening at Eisenhower Park.
Nearly 100 vehicle break-ins being investigated in Overland Park
Dozens of Overland Park residents near 139th Street and Metcalf Avenue woke up to find their car window shattered and items inside gone.
