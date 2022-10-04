ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Kenosha, WI
Lifestyle
City
Kenosha, WI
1440 WROK

3 Best Farm Parks For Any Family Day Trip Are Right Here In Illinois

Fall is here and tons of families are still trying to enjoy the weather just a little longer before it gets really chilly outside. Ever visited a farm park?. I didn't even know these existed until now. How cool, it's a farm... it's a park... exactly what you'd imagine it to be! All 3 of these locations truly show you a day in the life on a farm. Plus, you can explore acres of land with petting zoos, wishing wells, bike trails and so much more.
ILLINOIS STATE
Lefty Graves

Dad carpets daughter’s bedroom with carpet samples

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, my family didn't have a lot of money, and neither did most of my friends' families. So one year, my friend's dad asked her what she wanted for Christmas that year. My friend didn't miss a beat and told her dad that she wanted to have her bedroom carpeted for Christmas that year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
iheart.com

Hidden Cameras Found In Bathroom Of Popular Georgia Restaurant

Hidden cameras were found in the bathrooms at The Animal Farm in Columbus Georgia and the owner has recently been charged. According to WTVM9, Dennis Cleveland Thompson is being held without bail and has been charged with "sexual exploitation of children" and "unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance." Restaurant Co-owner Hudson Terrell has also been removed from the restaurant following news of the incident.
COLUMBUS, GA
tinyhousetalk.com

Casa Mia Tiny House with a Two Bedroom Second Floor

The 34′ Casa Mia shines with its two-bedroom loft that allows for full walking headroom, making it much more like a second floor. You climb the staircase from the kitchen and first enter the smaller bedroom, which has a full wall of separation from the following room that can fit a king bed.
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

Shoppers Call This Best Selling Vacuum a ‘Mom’s Helper’ & You Can Snag It for $130 Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Let’s be honest. No one wants to lug around a heavy vacuum with bulky cords. Of course, it’s a necessity to vacuum your home, but we believe that such a mundane task should be kind of enjoyable. That’s where a lightweight, cordless vacuum comes in. And when it comes to the best cordless vacuums, Dyson’s offerings are unmatched. With unique technology that delivers the cleanest floors, it’s no shock that the vacuums come with a high price tag. But right now, you can score this vacuum at Target for $130 off during the retailer’s Deal Days event.
ELECTRONICS
thezoereport.com

Parachute Continues Its Foray Into Furniture With A New Living Room Collection

If you’ve ever found yourself thinking I wish I could decorate my entire home in Parachute, you’re in luck. Because on Oct. 5, the bedding and decor brand launched yet another expansion. Now, in addition to bedroom pieces (which it debuted last September), Parachute offers a living room furniture collection. And like the rest of its selection, it features minimal, California-inspired, and sustainably minded designs.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Toys#Ins#Business Industry#Linus Business#Wisconsin Home Inspired
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy