Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Whitman Fall Carnival Announces Free Admission, Live Entertainment & More!Dianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This Free Fall Harvest Celebration Promises Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Framingham High Principal Taking Extended Leave
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Principal Carolyn Banach taking extended leave as of October 11, she announced this afternoon, October 6. Amy “Gerade will serve as Interim Principal in my absence and will take responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team,” said Banach.
Boston Magazine
The Interview: Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper
Now at the helm of a beleaguered BPS, new superintendent Mary Skipper is determined to make the grade. Sign up for our newsletters to receive the best news every day. When Mary Skipper was a child, a life-threatening allergic reaction to penicillin kept her out of school for so long that she struggled with spelling, even as a teenager. That doesn’t seem to have affected her ascendant career in education: For seven years, she headed the Somerville school system and, before that, founded TechBoston Academy, which President Obama hailed as a national model. Now the longtime Dorchester resident and former Latin teacher has taken on her biggest challenge yet, as she assumed the role of Boston Public Schools superintendent in late September. She’ll have her work cut out for her as she attempts to steer BPS in the right direction after the state threatened to take over the district this year. On the eve of her taking the reins, we sat down with her to talk free lunches, trips to the principal’s office, and the future of the city’s schools.
Boston Globe
‘Remove that stressor’: Readers say these items should be banned from schools
Plus, see who readers think should be in charge of what stays and goes in the classroom. As schools try to get a handle on student performance and promote healthy learning environments, bans are becoming a popular way to get more control. Many of our readers think schools are doing the right thing by instating bans in classrooms.
baystatebanner.com
BPS, mayor pushing for schools to merge, then split
The first time many Boston children encounter Mayor Michelle Wu’s “Green New Deal for BPS” may not be in a sparkling, well-equipped, energy-efficient new school building. Instead, it is likely to be in an old building that formerly housed one small school but now will serve just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham Students Have No School on October 5, 7, & 10
FRAMINGHAM – October has started out cold & crisp weather-wise. For Framingham Public School students, they will have more days off in the first 10 days, as days in class. In the first 10 days, Framingham Public School students only have class on October 3, 4, and 6. The...
baystatebanner.com
Neo-soul artists perform with introspection and joy
A recipient of NEA Arts Journalism fellowships in dance, theater and music, Susan reviews visual and performing arts in the U.S. and overseas. Before a panorama of Boston Harbor lit by boats drifting by as if to their music, neo-soul experimentalists Taja Cheek, who performs as L’Rain, and Khari Lucas, whose stage name is Contour, made their Boston debut Friday night at the Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston.
wgbh.org
BPS may close more schools. Parents say it's past time for a detailed plan.
Boston Public School parents and local education activists are increasingly worried about what they fear will be inevitable school closings and consolidations as enrollment continues to decline. From 2015 to today, the number of students educated by the BPS has dropped by 15%, from 54,000 students to 46,000. Parents and...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New specialty grocery store debuts Friday in Boston
Clover Food Lab, a Massachusetts’ cult-favorite vegetarian, fast-casual food chain, will open its 15th location restaurant, but its first location to include a grocery store, on Friday. CloverROW, located at 330 Foley Street in Somerville, Massachusetts, a suburb just northwest of Boston, will open its doors with its signature...
RELATED PEOPLE
baystatebanner.com
Mass and Cass, a blight on Boston
There is no neighborhood in Boston that homeowners believe can be improved by the location there of homeless people or drug addicts, even those in the process of becoming healthy because of treatment. However, there are undoubtedly some Black citizens who may be tolerant of the assignment of such residents as their neighbors. The generations of racial abuse in America have made Black people more sympathetic to those who suffer because the American dream has been a nightmare for them.
WBUR
What's open and closed on Indigenous Peoples/Columbus Day in Mass.
Monday is either Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day in your city or town, though it remains Columbus Day at the federal level. Here's what's open and what's closed for the holiday:. Federal offices: Closed. Federal courts: Closed. Post offices: Closed. State offices: Closed. RMV: Closed. State courts: Closed. Municipal...
baystatebanner.com
Saige on Fountain
# of Units | # of bedrooms | Estimated Square Footage | Price | Maximum Income Limit | # of units built out for mobility impairment | # of units built out for deaf/hard of hearing. 7 | Studio | 610sf | $164,800 | 80% | — | —
baystatebanner.com
Emilio Rojas exhibit delves into immigrant experiences
Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. In the wake of the recent news story of migrants shuttled unknowingly from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Emilio Rojas’s show “Emilio Rojas: tracing a wound through my body,” on view through Nov. 6 at Emerson College’s Emerson Contemporary, feels extremely timely. Using live performance, film, photography, installation and other mediums, Rojas explores the border politics, generational trauma and colonial structures tied to immigration in the United States.“We are honored to bring his work to our campus,” says Dr. Leonie Bradbury, Emerson Contemporary’s distinguished curator-in-residence. “Rojas’ exhibition comes to us at a time of continued adversity and a growing humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexican border, as each day, thousands of people try to cross the border, often risking their lives and/or that of their children.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iconic dessert that originated in Boston dubbed ‘gateway food to obesity’
BOSTON — An iconic dessert that originated in Boston has been named and shamed as a “gateway food to obesity,” according to a new study. Researchers at Drug Genius surveyed 3,000 Bay Staters and found 13 percent of them admitted that eating just one slice of Boston cream pie acts as a trigger which leads them onto a spell of unhealthy eating.
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in Boston
Boston is a great city for foodies. With so many different restaurants and cafes, it can be hard to decide where to go. If you're looking for a great place to get bagels, here are three incredible places that you'll love.
Mother demanding answers after daughter attacked during recess
BOSTON — A disturbing video shows a group of middle school students beating up a student during recess at Young Achievers School in Boston. “Sick to my stomach, completely sick to my stomach,” said Tina Trent, the victim’s mother. Trent says her 8th grade daughter has been...
NECN
‘Unite for Freedom' Rally Planned at Boston City Hall Tuesday
An organization calling itself Grand Opportunity USA is planning a "Stop the Tyrants & Unite for Freedom" rally at Boston City Hall Plaza on Tuesday morning. The rally is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon, and Boston police are already preparing for the event. "President Biden, his party...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boston Globe
Boston School Committee approves $141.6 million teachers union contract
The union secured raises of 3 percent in year one, 3.5 percent in year two, and 3 percent in year three of the contract for its more than 8,000 members. The Boston School Committee unanimously approved a new three-year contract with the Boston Teachers Union worth about $141.6 million. The Wednesday night vote was the last step needed to finalize the contract. City and union leaders in July announced the agreement, ending months of negotiations between the city, district and the teachers union. The contract, which union members ratified earlier this month, includes money for new hires to help integrate students with special learning needs into general classroom settings, a 9.5 percent pay raise for educators over the course of the contract, and 12 weeks of paid parental leave for all union members.
Student wounded in shooting outside high school in Boston
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a teenage student was shot outside of a high school in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester just after 9:30 a.m. found an 18-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon.
wgbh.org
‘I thought my kids were dead’: Students’ families call for change after shooting at Dorchester high school
An 18-year-old student was shot outside Jeremiah E. Burke High School Tuesday morning, following a stabbing last month at the Dorchester school. Another student, who police believe to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. A gun found in the area has been recovered, according to Boston police. “This...
universalhub.com
Bank held up on Boylston Street in the Back Bay
Like the job UHub is doing? Consider a contribution. Thanks!
Comments / 0