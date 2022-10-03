Now at the helm of a beleaguered BPS, new superintendent Mary Skipper is determined to make the grade. Sign up for our newsletters to receive the best news every day. When Mary Skipper was a child, a life-threatening allergic reaction to penicillin kept her out of school for so long that she struggled with spelling, even as a teenager. That doesn’t seem to have affected her ascendant career in education: For seven years, she headed the Somerville school system and, before that, founded TechBoston Academy, which President Obama hailed as a national model. Now the longtime Dorchester resident and former Latin teacher has taken on her biggest challenge yet, as she assumed the role of Boston Public Schools superintendent in late September. She’ll have her work cut out for her as she attempts to steer BPS in the right direction after the state threatened to take over the district this year. On the eve of her taking the reins, we sat down with her to talk free lunches, trips to the principal’s office, and the future of the city’s schools.

