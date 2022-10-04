Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba called on the NHL to do a better job of combating racism within the sport, calling the current system an "old boys' club." “It just goes back to everything that's been done for a long, long time in the same fashion," Dumba said, per John Wawrow of The Associated Press. "You know, the old boys' club and them dictating who is and who isn’t welcome. Yeah, I'm sick of it.”

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO