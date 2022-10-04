Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands Ahead of Opening Night
No matter which cliche you attach, the bottom line is simple:. The NHL's 2022-23 regular season is here at last. The San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators are in the Czech Republic and will officially kick things off with games on Friday and Saturday in Prague, a few days before the rest of the league pulls back the curtains with TV doubleheaders on Tuesday and Wednesday.
NHL・
Bleacher Report
Wild's Matt Dumba: 'I'm Sick' of NHL's 'Old Boys' Club' Attempts to Handle Racism
Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba called on the NHL to do a better job of combating racism within the sport, calling the current system an "old boys' club." “It just goes back to everything that's been done for a long, long time in the same fashion," Dumba said, per John Wawrow of The Associated Press. "You know, the old boys' club and them dictating who is and who isn’t welcome. Yeah, I'm sick of it.”
Bleacher Report
José Ramírez Touted as Underrated MLB Star After Leading Guardians to Win vs. Rays
José Ramírez was the toast of MLB Twitter on Friday after hitting a two-run home run in the Cleveland Guardians' 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the teams' Wild Card Series. The third baseman's sixth-inning blast off Rays ace Shane McClanahan was the...
Bleacher Report
Nuggets' Jamal Murray Exits Preseason Game vs. Bulls with Minor Thigh Injury
Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray was ruled out of Friday's preseason game against the Chicago Bulls with left thigh soreness, the team announced. Murray notched two points and five assists before exiting. He also appeared in the team's preseason opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, finishing with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes.
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama Praised as 'League-Altering Talent' After Showcase, NBA Exec Says
The hype continues to build around 18-year-old French sensation Victor Wembanyama after a pair of standout performances in exhibition games against G League Ignite this week. "He's not a franchise-altering talent. He's a league-altering talent," an unnamed NBA executive told Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. The 7'4'' center finished the...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kevin Durant: NBA is 'Really in Trouble' When Victor Wembanyama Gets Drafted
Victor Wembanyama, the 18-year-old French prodigy, continues to receive high praise from some of the NBA's biggest stars following his showcase games in the United States this week. Speaking to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets' preseason contest Thursday, Kevin Durant was asked to share his thoughts about Wembanyama. "The league...
Bleacher Report
Dwight Howard Says 'I Allowed too Much to Happen' During Magic Tenure
Longtime NBA center Dwight Howard regrets not speaking out against false narratives regarding his commitment and character while with the Orlando Magic. Appearing on All The Smoke with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson (beginning at the 31-minute mark), Howard discussed his time in Orlando and expressed his belief that he didn't do enough to shut down the negative perceptions that surrounded him:
Bleacher Report
Heat Rumors: Victor Oladipo Could Play 'Huge Role' amid Jae Crowder Trade Buzz
The Miami Heat have high hopes for Victor Oladipo after re-signing the guard this offseason. "The Heat are optimistic Oladipo can play a huge role," ESPN's Zach Lowe reported. Though Miami reportedly is also interested in adding veteran Jae Crowder, Oladipo cannot be part of any trade until Jan. 15 after signing a new deal in July. Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin are also ineligible to be traded until midseason, limiting potential options for a Crowder deal.
Bleacher Report
Packers' Rasul Douglas Says Playing Game in London with Eagles 'F--king Sucked'
It's probably safe to say that Green Bay Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas isn't excited to be playing in London against the New York Giants on Sunday. Douglas did so during his second NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, a 24-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it wasn't exactly a memorable experience.
Bleacher Report
Draymond Green: Harder to Be Motivated vs. 'Sorry Motherf--kers' Like Kings, Thunder
Draymond Green wants to play hard in every game, but he acknowledges it can be tough to motivate yourself when playing against lesser competition. Appearing on The Shop, the Golden State Warriors star said on nights when they are playing "against the sorry motherf–kers" like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings, it's hard to amp himself up.
Bleacher Report
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Had MRI on Wrist Injury That 'Showed Nothing Sinister'
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had an MRI on his right wrist that "showed nothing sinister," head coach Michael Malone told reporters Friday. "The word back in Denver is that he had a good day. He's getting more movement, more function with that wrist," Malone said, per Mike Singer of the Denver Post. "We'll get home late tonight, we'll figure out what the plan is tomorrow.
Bleacher Report
Bradley Beal Says His Market 'Wasn't Too Promising' Before Wizards Contract Extension
Bradley Beal has spent his entire NBA career with the Washington Wizards and decided to keep it that way this offseason when he agreed to a five-year supermax contract after opting out of the final year of his previous deal. But he at least considered what it would be like...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Ben Simmons: 'I've Got to Take Responsibility' for Turnovers After Loss to Heat
Ben Simmons had a rough outing in the Brooklyn Nets' 109-80 preseason loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday night with six turnovers in 25 minutes. Speaking to reporters after the game, Simmons credited Miami's defensive foundation but pointed out he needs to be better. "They have a great foundation...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Mo Bamba Linked to Heat, Nets; Exec Floats Lakers as Landing Spot
Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba is reportedly drawing trade interest from multiple teams. According to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have all been named as potential landing spots for the 24-year-old big man. An Eastern Conference executive outlined how each team would go after him:
Bleacher Report
Yankees' Aaron Judge Falls Short of 2022 American League Triple Crown
Aaron Judge fell short in his quest to become Major League Baseball's first triple-crown winner in a decade. Judge, the presumptive favorite to win the American League MVP award, finished five points behind Minnesota Twins star Luis Arraez for the batting title. The New York Yankees slugger sat out Wednesday's season finale, keeping him at .311 for the season.
Bleacher Report
Wizards' Bradley Beal Says Criticism Around $251M Contract 'Comes with the Territory'
Bradley Beal says he's not worried about whatever criticism may come in the aftermath of his signing a five-year, $251 million contract with the Wizards this summer. "It comes with the territory," Beal said on the Old Man and the Three podcast (15:27 mark). "Everybody's gonna have an opinion. If I go 0-for-10 in a game, somebody will be like, 'Oh, look what they did.' It's gonna happen. I can't pay attention to that at all."
Bleacher Report
DeMarcus Cousins Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' for NBA Return: 'Would Mean Everything'
Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, who remains a free agent with less than two weeks until the 2022-23 season tips off, said he'll do "whatever it takes" to receive another opportunity. The 32-year-old center told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes on Wednesday that he remains confident in his ability to provide...
NBA・
