ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Just Outside Lisbon Is a Palace Winery Fit for a Ruler

For as long as I can recall, I’ve wanted friends who drink port—the sweet, fortified wine that gets its name from Porto, the coastal city in northwest Portugal.In fact, there’s an unopened bottle of Royal Oporto’s tawny port that stands among an otherwise predictable collection of bottles in my tiny bar-cabinet in Mumbai. “Port, anyone?” I always ask, offering it to dinner guests as we wind down for the evening. They always decline. Perhaps the issue is that I’m over-enthusiastic (I really want friends who drink port); perhaps it’s the muggy Mumbai weather.But despite port’s global reputation as a digestif,...
DRINKS
hotelnewsme.com

Kempinski Hotel Mall Of The Emirates Welcomes Michelin Star Chef Diego Gallegos As He Brings The Best Of Spanish Cuisine At Salero Tapas & Bodega

Descending from the breathtaking city of Málaga, Spain, this October, Michelin starred Chef Diego Gallegos is set impress guests with his unique gastronomic creations in collaboration with Salero Tapas & Bodega, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. With a specially curated set menu available only from October 3rd – 8th, guests are promised an exquisite dining experience reflecting the best of Spanish tradition and heritage.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Travel Guide#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Luxury Hotel#Boutique Hotels#Travel Destinations
travelnoire.com

Kimpton To Open Its First All-Inclusive Resort, In Playa Del Carmen

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the very first all-inclusive Kimpton Hotel. Kimpton has teamed up with Sunset World and Playa Hotels & Resorts to rebrand its resort, which originally opened in 2008. The brand new Kimpton Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort, Spa & Nature Park will open in early 2024 in Playa del Carmen.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy