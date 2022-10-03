Read full article on original website
This Italian region will pay you to visit
Friuli Venezia Giulia, in the northeast of Italy, will reimburse your train fare from anywhere in Italy to its major destinations.
The 7 Best Fall Travel Destinations for 2022, According to Hotel Expert Brandon Berkson
Fall travel is, without a doubt, the best kind of travel. The weather virtually everywhere on Earth is just better in the fall. Case in point: I was in Croatia last week, and — while it had been a hot summer, it was 75 and sunny for the entirety of my stay — and, of course, it was far more navigable in the absence of the summer tourist, too.
Just Outside Lisbon Is a Palace Winery Fit for a Ruler
For as long as I can recall, I’ve wanted friends who drink port—the sweet, fortified wine that gets its name from Porto, the coastal city in northwest Portugal.In fact, there’s an unopened bottle of Royal Oporto’s tawny port that stands among an otherwise predictable collection of bottles in my tiny bar-cabinet in Mumbai. “Port, anyone?” I always ask, offering it to dinner guests as we wind down for the evening. They always decline. Perhaps the issue is that I’m over-enthusiastic (I really want friends who drink port); perhaps it’s the muggy Mumbai weather.But despite port’s global reputation as a digestif,...
Kempinski Hotel Mall Of The Emirates Welcomes Michelin Star Chef Diego Gallegos As He Brings The Best Of Spanish Cuisine At Salero Tapas & Bodega
Descending from the breathtaking city of Málaga, Spain, this October, Michelin starred Chef Diego Gallegos is set impress guests with his unique gastronomic creations in collaboration with Salero Tapas & Bodega, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. With a specially curated set menu available only from October 3rd – 8th, guests are promised an exquisite dining experience reflecting the best of Spanish tradition and heritage.
My Favorite Airbnb: A Minimalist Oaxacan Home Tucked Behind an Enrique Olvera Restaurant
All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Years ago I made my first trip to Oaxaca, and I still remember the warmth of the sun-baked cobblestone roads; even...
Tauck Announces Savings For Solo Travelers On Guided Tours — Here Are The Deals Available
If you’re a solo traveler, or you’ve been wanting to give it a try, now may be the time to get in on some great deals. Tauck is offering solo traveler savings for 2023. The single supplement is waived entirely on all Category 1 riverboat cabins and reduced up to $1,000 on 176 departures from 63 itineraries to five continents.
Kimpton To Open Its First All-Inclusive Resort, In Playa Del Carmen
IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the very first all-inclusive Kimpton Hotel. Kimpton has teamed up with Sunset World and Playa Hotels & Resorts to rebrand its resort, which originally opened in 2008. The brand new Kimpton Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort, Spa & Nature Park will open in early 2024 in Playa del Carmen.
