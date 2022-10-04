'If an addict could do it by themselves, they would:' Billings man sharing story of brother's fentanyl overdose death in hopes of helping others

Read full article on original website
Billings crime lab finds bizarre ingredients in fentanyl pills
So far in 2022, 20 percent of cases received into the lab contain fentanyl, according to Misty Icard, a chemistry supervisor with the forensic science division.
Man arraigned on charge related to shooting at Billings park
A man arrested following a shooting at a Billings park where dozens of people were gathered for youth football practices was charged Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court.
After losing everything in house fire, Billings family searching for lost dog
The family said that it all happened within minutes, but Lisa, Ben and their two teenage sons made it out of the home in time.
Billings group receives city money for homeless shelter
Winter is quickly approaching and that means the growing homeless population in Billings will soon be seeking a place to stay.
Bozeman High teacher struck by vehicle while biking to work
A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Bridger residents still frustrated as fatal casino arson investigation continues
Nearly six months after a fire erupted at Honest Tom’s Casino in Bridger, the building remains locked up. The investigation into the arson that killed two people is moving slowly.
Billings Driver Has a Kind but Serious Message for Two Drivers
Earlier today, while I was getting coffee, I had a conversation with a very kind man. He told me he had an awful experience while driving the other day and I felt absolutely sympathetic to him; I've experienced the same thing while driving on Billings' roads. Unfortunately for him, it happened two separate times on the same day. I asked him if he was okay with sharing this story, and he obliged. He has a message for both of those drivers.
1 injured, 1 arrested following shooting at Billings park
The shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. after several people reported hearing shots at the park, which is home to batting cages, youth football and softball fields and a bus stop.
KULR8
Police respond to shooting at Stewart Park in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple people dialed 9-1-1 after hearing gunshots at Stewart Park in Billings around 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter a 32-year-old man was located nearby with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. BPD said the 28-year-old suspect was located and arrested.
Shooting at Billings park disrupts youth football practices
A shooting took place Tuesday evening around 7 pm at Stewart Park where nearby two youth football practices were going on.
Before winter hits Montana, experts advise to clear out sprinklers
Freezing pipes are an expensive risk that people in Montana are used to, and it's that time of the year when it's best to be prepared.
Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause
Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
Billings elementary school student hit by car while riding bike to school
On Tuesday morning, a 3rd-grade student at Poly Drive Elementary School was riding his bike to school.
BREAKING: Billings Police are Investigating an Intense Armed Carjacking
According to a tweet from the Billings Police Department, they are requesting the public's help in investigating an armed carjacking that took place on the corner of 11th Avenue North and North 30th Street at around 12:43 this afternoon (09/30). Police state that the victim was held at gunpoint and...
Fuel Fitness owner responds to closing of Butte, Helena locations
Employees and members of Fuel Fitness are left with more questions than answers when the facility was boarded up without a warning.
Shrine Auditorium in Billings sold to Native American Development Corporation
The Al Bedoo Shrine Auditorium on Broadwater Avenue which has been on the market since early last year has been sold.
KULR8
Billings residents target of phone scammer claiming to be with the Public Works Department
BILLINGS, Mont. - Scammers were targeting people in Billings, claiming to be with the City of Billings Public Works Department. The caller tells customers they need to make a payment over the pone by credit card to avoid service interruption. According to the City of Billings, Public works does have...
An Open Letter to the Taco John’s Manager in Billings
To start my letter I want to say I'm sorry for not remembering your name, and I’m really hoping you will see this. The other day my spouse and I ordered food online at your location off 26th & Central Ave. The online ordering for taco John’s here in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports
Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure
You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
