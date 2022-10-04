ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

A Million Here, A Million There! See Inside Lil Wayne's Miami Mansion, Listed For $29.5 Million

Lil Wayne is looking for a big buyer. The Grammy winner, who turned 40 this week, is parting ways with his Miami Beach mansion, which is now on the market for $29.5 million. Weezy's Florida home is located on Allison Island and consists of 10,632 square feet of living space, with retractable glass walls throughout that open to the fully outfitted backyard. The 23,760-square-foot lot holds a pool, al fresco dining spaces, a beach cabana, and built-in barbecue, all overlooking 110 feet of water frontage and a private dock, according to Top 10 Real Estate Deals.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Robb Report

Howie Mandel Once Owned This Malibu Mansion With a Private Beach. It Just Listed for $21.5 Million.

If the sprawling California coastline is the setup, this charming beach house is the punchline. The seaside hideaway, which is referred to as the “old Mandel house,” occupies a prime position in the ritzy, gated enclave of Malibu Colony. As its nickname suggests, the coastal abode was once owned by comedian and TV personality Howie Mandel in the ‘90s. It’s certainly fit for an A-lister, too.
MALIBU, CA
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Are Dating: Inside Their ‘Cuddled Up’ Outing in New York

It’s official! Less than one year after Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce, she has a new beau: Marcus Jordan. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Real Housewives of Miami personality, 48, and Michael Jordan’s son, 31. “They are trying […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Whiskey Riff

Barbara Mandrell’s Former Fontanel Mansion Is Up for Auction, And The Pictures Are Unbelievable

The Fontanel Mansion, originally built for Miss Barbara Mandrell in 1988, is scheduled for a six-parcel auction sale in late October. The stunning 30,000 square foot home is a log structure, but the farthest thing from the log cabins of yore. Sitting on over 200 acres of land in Whites Creek, Tennessee, the former Mandrell property includes 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms… and that’s just the main home structure.
REAL ESTATE
Lil Wayne
Popculture

Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
MALIBU, CA
Business Insider

This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare

Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC

Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Gloria Vanderbilt’s Former Manhattan Brownstone Lists for $11.99 Million

In the mid-1990s, when photographer and writer Priscilla Rattazzi walked into the greenhouse of Gloria Vanderbilt’s ivy-covered brownstone on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, she was sold. Now, the townhouse, set in the neighborhood’s Carnegie Hill Historic District, on East 91st Street, is headed for sale again, hitting the...
REAL ESTATE
TODAY.com

Mariah Carey lists Atlanta-area home for $6.5 million — take a look inside

Mariah Carey is selling her palatial Atlanta-area mansion and it could be yours for just $6.5 million. The listing, represented by Shanna Bradley of Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International in Atlanta, features nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and four half bathrooms in 12,575 square feet of living space. Set...
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

Tour Johnny Cash's Sprawling 4,500-Square-Foot Casitas Springs Estate Sold Over Asking Price

Johnny Cash had a palatial home built for himself in his lifetime, and it just sold for an exorbitant price. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house recently sold for $1.85 million – about $55,000 more than the price it was listed for back in June. Photos from the real estate listing allow us to take a virtual tour of the house from the comfort of home.
REAL ESTATE

