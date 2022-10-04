The awesome Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV returns to its lowest ever price

Brand new QD-OLED TVs have landed with a splash this year and really shaken up the best gaming TV market. As we enter the traditional winter sales period, such has been the impact of these new screens, we could see that OLED TV deals look a little different. However, this discount today on Sony's flagship QD-OLED 4K TV is one that many will have been waiting for - and it's come back again.

It wasn't that long ago that we first reported on the Sony A95K's first-ever price cut - and we're delighted to say that it has happened again! Cutting to it, this covers both size variants: the 65-inch model can be had for $3,498 - a saving of a massive $502 (it was $3,999.99) - and the 55-inch beast can be had for $2,798 (was $2,999.99). The former is a very healthy discount, and the latter is indeed smaller, but both take the TVs down to lowest ever price and massively help to negate that famous Sony premium. Superb deals for getting you one of the very best TVs for PS5 (our review should be coming this Fall).

If the new tech isn't quite for you, or if the prices remain a little too high still, then there are other quality offerings that are below the four-figure mark showing that you can get OLED awesomeness without going too big. One such alternative is LG's A2 (also from this year) which is discounted by a massive $500 at Best Buy, coming down to $899.99 (was $1,399.99). This is an incredible price - and another record low - for a quality TV from this year that offers LG brilliance without going too far on the price.

You'll find all these OLED TV deals just below, but to be even more mindful of the impact on the wallet, then we'd recommend checking out the latest cheap 4K TV deals .

Today's best Sony A95K QD-OLED TV deals

Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV | 65-inch | $3,999.99 $3,498 at Amazon

Save $502; lowest ever price

Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV | 55-inch | $2,999.99 $2,798 at Amazon

Save $202; lowest ever price

However, quality OLED TV deals don't necessarily demand a bashing of the wallet as some of the more premium ones might let on: this excellent deal on the LG A2 OLED TV epitomises that, and it's down to a lowest ever price (As far as we can tell) at Best Buy right now.

LG OLED A2 Series 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,399.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $523; lowest ever price

