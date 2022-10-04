ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The awesome Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV returns to its lowest ever price

By Rob Dwiar
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Brand new QD-OLED TVs have landed with a splash this year and really shaken up the best gaming TV market. As we enter the traditional winter sales period, such has been the impact of these new screens, we could see that OLED TV deals look a little different. However, this discount today on Sony's flagship QD-OLED 4K TV is one that many will have been waiting for - and it's come back again.

It wasn't that long ago that we first reported on the Sony A95K's first-ever price cut - and we're delighted to say that it has happened again! Cutting to it, this covers both size variants: the 65-inch model can be had for $3,498 - a saving of a massive $502 (it was $3,999.99) - and the 55-inch beast can be had for $2,798 (was $2,999.99). The former is a very healthy discount, and the latter is indeed smaller, but both take the TVs down to lowest ever price and massively help to negate that famous Sony premium. Superb deals for getting you one of the very best TVs for PS5 (our review should be coming this Fall).

If the new tech isn't quite for you, or if the prices remain a little too high still, then there are other quality offerings that are below the four-figure mark showing that you can get OLED awesomeness without going too big. One such alternative is LG's A2 (also from this year) which is discounted by a massive $500 at Best Buy, coming down to $899.99 (was $1,399.99). This is an incredible price - and another record low - for a quality TV from this year that offers LG brilliance without going too far on the price.

You'll find all these OLED TV deals just below, but to be even more mindful of the impact on the wallet, then we'd recommend checking out the latest cheap 4K TV deals .

Today's best Sony A95K QD-OLED TV deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8a04_0iLgUjab00

Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV | 65-inch | $3,999.99 $3,498 at Amazon
Save $502; lowest ever price - This is big news everyone: this is Sony's flagship 4K TV of 2022 returning to a lowest ever price, and getting a huge 500-dollar discount in the process. If you've been holding out for one of the very best gaming TVs of 2022, then this is it.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Go1C0_0iLgUjab00

Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV | 55-inch | $2,999.99 $2,798 at Amazon
Save $202; lowest ever price - Offering a smaller discount but still one that sees a record low price on a top, top TV, the 55-inch is reduced too. If you haven't got as much space to work with but still want the very best, then this deal is here for you - and you'll avoid the sales rush.
View Deal

However, quality OLED TV deals don't necessarily demand a bashing of the wallet as some of the more premium ones might let on: this excellent deal on the LG A2 OLED TV epitomises that, and it's down to a lowest ever price (As far as we can tell) at Best Buy right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fu25_0iLgUjab00

LG OLED A2 Series 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,399.99 $899.99 at Best Buy
Save $523; lowest ever price - This record low price means the A2 - a new OLED TV from this year as well - drops below the $900 mark and offers great value. While not as premium as its C- and G-series brethren, the A2 is still a quality offering and shines for any use.
View Deal

More of today's best OLED TV deals

If you need some more points of reference and are particularly interested in OLED TV deals from LG, then check out the latest lowest prices on some of the belters from the 2021 range below.

Check out all the best 4K 120Hz TVs on the market right now as well as the best QLED TVs to round out your research.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400

Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount

Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled Tv#Tv Deals#4k Tvs#K Tv#Lg
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
HGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from furniture 60 percent off to fire pits under $100. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
INTERNET
TechSpot

Amazon tells employees that a software error miscalculated their compensation

Facepalm: Imagine being promoted and finding out that you're going to receive considerable compensation, only for the company to inform you that, due to a software error, the new package isn't as generous as expected. It's a situation faced by around 40% of Amazon corporate employees who were promoted in the current quarter.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Instagram
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone

When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
CELL PHONES
People

10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!

If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
SHOPPING
CNET

Target's Deal Days Sale Kicks Off Oct. 6 With 3 Days of Discounts Ahead of Amazon's Next Sale

Target on Tuesday announced that its annual Deal Days shopping event is returning on Oct. 6 through Oct. 8, offering three days of "savings on hundreds of thousands of items online and in stores." Earlier this week, Amazon announced its Prime Early Access Sale, which is set to be a second Amazon Prime Day of sorts, with 48 hours of deals starting on Oct. 11. That's the week after Target's new upcoming sale.
SHOPPING
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
SHOPPING
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Roku

Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy