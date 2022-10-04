ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How many episodes in House of the Dragon season 1?

By Emily Garbutt
Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is in full swing on HBO and Sky Atlantic. Set 200 years before the original series, the show sees House Targaryen's succession crisis unravel into a full-blown civil war, known as the 'Dance of the Dragons' in George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood.

In total, there are 10 episodes in House of the Dragon season 1, the first of which aired on August 21. Subsequent episodes followed weekly every Sunday in the US and the following Monday in the UK. These 10 episodes span multiple decades, with several time jumps, which you can see lined out in full in our guide to the House of the Dragon timeline .

How many episodes of House of the Dragon are there?

(Image credit: HBO)

You'll need to have an HBO Max account if you're catching up from the US, while UK viewers will need to be NOW TV subscribers.

Episodes are released on Sundays at 9pm EST on HBO Max – the same time it aired on HBO – and 2am BST on Mondays on NOW TV, before airing on Sky Atlantic at 9pm BST later that day. And, of course, you can watch the episode any time after it arrives on the streamer. Here's the full House of the Dragon release schedule .

