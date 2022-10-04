ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Splatoon 3's Clam Blitz becomes an unofficial Mario Kart 8 track

By Hope Bellingham
The Splatoon 3 multiplayer mode Clam Blitz has been turned into Mario Kart 8 by fans.

In a video titled ' Mario Kart in Splatoon 3 ' we can see two Splatoon 3 players racing alongside one another around a makeshift race track. Dubbed by the video's uploader as 'Squid Kart.' the route is just made up of two different colored lines of ink that loop the whole way around the Wahoo World map.

If you can't tell from the video, the way that the pair have accomplished the Mario Kart replica is through one of Splatoon 3's multiplayer modes, Clam Blitz. In the mode, two teams will battle each other by collecting clams that have been scattered around the map and race to throw them into each others baskets. In the video, the pair leave the clams to one side and just use a Power Clam each to show where each of their Inklings or Octolings are on the track.

According to the video's description, the idea for Squid Kart came whilst one of the players was waiting for a match in the lobby - which is just one of the many Splatoon 3 queue mini-games we've seen lately.

The plan is to expand Squid Kart more and "refine it to the point where it comes even its own competitive mode." The description also gives a tip for those who want to replicate the Mario Kart mini-game for themselves. "We found that it's most optimally played as a team relay race where the Power Clam acts as a baton," the description reads.

Already had your fill of Splatoon 3? Find out what other Nintendo games we have to look forward to with our upcoming Switch games list.

